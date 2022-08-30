Industrial Metal Supply Acquires Campbell Metal Supply

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Industrial Metal Supply Co., one of the largest metal distributors in the U.S. Southwest, is excited to announce the purchase of Campbell Metal Supply in San Jose.

IMS brings 75 years of industry experience to the acquisition and will build on the CMS mission to provide quality goods and services to metal buyers in Northern California while decreasing lead and delivery times.

"An expansion to this area has been in the works for several years," said IMS owner and CEO Neil Sherman. "Our unique range of services, metals and sizes are a great fit for the manufacturing sectors of the region, which includes everything from semiconductors, medical devices and equipment to aerospace, welders, municipalities and do-it-yourselfers. As their needs evolve, IMS will be there every step of the way."

IMS has been meeting the unique and diverse needs of metal buyers across Southern California and Arizona for decades, honing a proud reputation among customers who require a wide variety of metal products, in large and small volumes, delivered quickly and at competitive prices. The acquisition will give Northern California customers a significantly expanded inventory of metal products to choose from and will allow for faster delivery to areas previously unable to secure same-day will call and next-day delivery.

"It's exciting to build on the strong foundation established by Campbell and to expand the offerings for Bay Area customers — from a much larger inventory to advanced cutting services, and our strength in being able to service customers quickly and allowing them to purchase in the channel they choose, whether its online, in person or on the phone," said IMS President David Pace. "This is another step in our long-term growth plans to expand our strong footprint to the San Francisco Bay area and surrounding areas."

With its enormous product offering and vast inventory levels, IMS will offer a one-stop metal supply and cutting service center for businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, providing options previously unavailable in the market. Among the new services is a robust metal services department which will provide high-definition plasma, 6-axis tube and flatbed laser cutting, waterjet services and cut-to-size precision sawing, shearing, and band sawing for metal orders. Providing products from the world's largest mills as well as providing mill test reports gives customers the peace of mind knowing they are getting clean, scratch-free products packaged to protect critical surfaces and assurance that the products' chemical and physical properties are certified.