PT Holdings Acquires Commercial Kitchen Parts & Service

PT Holdings LLC
Aug 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 09 35 Pm

ADDISON, Ill. — PT Holdings LLC announced Wednesday that it has acquired Commercial Kitchen Parts & Service.

PT Holdings focuses primarily on the marketing and distribution of genuine OEM foodservice parts through its Parts Town, Parts Town Canada, REPA Group (EU) and First Choice (UK) brands. The group also provides field service through a group of local brands to support manufacturer partners. Additionally, PT Holdings has recently expanded into residential appliance parts distribution through its home appliance parts division, which includes recently acquired Encompass Supply Chain solutions and Dayton Appliance Parts.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Commercial Kitchen Parts & Service has built a leading original equipment manufacturer parts distribution and field service organization. Commercial Kitchen Parts & Service partners with the industry’s leading manufacturers to support the parts and service needs of its customers. As part of the transaction, Brock Coleman, David Duckworth and their team will continue to lead the business, which will operate under the Commercial Kitchen Parts & Service brand and will run as a separate and distinct company within PT Holdings.

“Commercial Kitchen Parts & Service has a strong OEM parts distribution capability, great leadership, an exceptional brand, and high-integrity leadership," said PT Holdings Group President David Wenger. "We have been incredibly impressed with Brock Coleman and his team and admired the business for years. We are thrilled to have Commercial Kitchen Parts & Service join the PT Holdings family."

“We are excited to become part of this great group of companies," Coleman said. "We have known the PT team for many years and admire what they’ve built. I also appreciate the integrity that they demonstrated throughout this process, doing everything they said they would do. We are looking forward to the next chapter of Commercial Kitchen Parts & Service and the opportunities that this combination will bring to our team, our manufacturers, and our customers.”

