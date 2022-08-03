SBP Holdings Adds Mattson Distributing Company

DALLAS — SBP Holdings announced Monday that it has joined forces with Mattson Distributing Company.

Mattson will operate within the Fluid Power & Automation Division of SBP Holdings. With the addition, SBP Holdings will increase its North American footprint to approximately 70 locations with over 1,000 employees.

Mattson Distribution, established in 1957, has been owned and operated by husband and wife Gary and Susie Mattson. The business operates from one location in Boise, Idaho. Mattson sells and services a full line of industrial pressure washing equipment. Mattson is the region’s leading expert in repair and clearly understands and responds to the urgency of customer requirements in several key markets, including agriculture, construction, mobile equipment and plant systems. Gary and Susie will continue to manage the operation during the transition and plans are in place to expand the enterprise through organic growth and cooperation with other SBP Holdings companies.

“We have been proud to serve the Treasure Valley over the past 65 years and are extremely confident that this transition will benefit our customers as well as our employees by providing the same excellent sales and service while providing a stronger network and expanded offerings," Gary Mattson said.

"We are truly excited about teaming up with Gary and Susie and the team at Mattson to grow our presence in the rapidly growing Boise market," said SBP CEO Craig Osborne. "Fluid Power continues to be a large addressable market with tremendous opportunity for growth and there is no question we have a solid base and the ability to expand.”

“Joining forces with Gary, Susie and the entire Mattson team improves our already strong position with Watts Steam Store and will drive further growth and innovation in the Boise Region creating more value for our employees, customers and stake holders," added SBP Fluid Power President Scott Wojciak. "We are really excited about what the future will bring.”

Watts Steam Store President Tracy Watts said, “We have a current relationship with Mattson and their team and customers, and we look forward to expanding that over time.”