Bailey International Acquires Hydrolico International

The deal will expand the company's presence in the U.S. and Canada.

Jun 7th, 2022
Bailey International
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bailey International LLC announced the acquisition of Québec-based Hydrolico International Inc.

The acquisition will expand Bailey’s product portfolio and provide additional expertise in hydraulic and pneumatic manufacturing. Bailey will continue to develop and grow the Hydrolico business in Canada and the U.S.

“This combination allows us to bring a combined 70 years of expertise to the market,” said Ken Baker, CEO of Bailey International. “We look forward to providing more products, additional capabilities and excellent service to our customers."

The addition of Hydrolico’s facilities in Montreal and Walker, Michigan, will further strengthen Bailey’s North American infrastructure and help support customers globally.

“Hydrolico’s advanced manufacturing capabilities will allow us to expand the services we can provide,” said Christopher Rowley, vice president of operations at Bailey. “By expanding Bailey’s engineering facilities in Canada, we will strengthen our support to our customers around the globe."

Hydrolico’s sales and distribution network will reinforce Bailey’s existing system.

“This acquisition provides us with outstanding distribution and customer support capabilities,” said Bailey Vice President of Sales and Marketing Stan Schultz. “Our go-to-market strategies and product portfolios are well aligned.”

Bailey is owned by EBSCO Industries, a Forbes Top 200 privately-owned company. Under the stewardship of EBSCO, Bailey has grown rapidly since being purchased in 2019.

“We have a high degree of confidence in the Bailey leadership team and their ability to grow the business organically and through acquisitions. Hydrolico is a nice cultural and strategic fit that will provide Bailey with significant growth opportunities,” said David Walker, EBSCO president and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming the Hydrolico team members and continuing their legacy of providing excellent service and high-quality products.”

