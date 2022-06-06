US LBM Acquires Truss Fab

The deal further expands the US LBM's Arizona operations.

Jun 6th, 2022
US LBM
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 27 32 Pm
US LBM

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials, has acquired Truss Fab Companies, a manufacturer of structural roof and floor trusses and wall panels, and a supplier of lumber to customers in Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico.

Founded in 2005, Truss Fab serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and commercial projects. In addition to manufacturing all types of pre-assembled roof and floor wood trusses, Truss Fab also provides lumber and built-to-order wall panels for tract and custom residential housing.

Truss Fab operates two locations, a lumberyard and truss plant in Glendale, Arizona, and an additional truss plant in Apache Junction, Arizona.

“We are delighted to be joining the US LBM family, one of the top companies in the building materials industry," said Truss Fab President and General Manager Dean Rana. "Our fantastic team and use of innovative technology have been key to our success, and this partnership will take us to new heights, providing more value for both customers and employees."

Rana will continue to lead day-to-day operations.

“The Truss Fab team has strong and lasting relationships with its customers, based on honest communication, exceptional customer service, and dedication to delivering quality products,” said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. “Truss Fab complements our recent acquisition of Crown Components and existing R&K division to further expand our manufacturing capabilities in a thriving Southwest market.”

Other US LBM divisions in Arizona include R&K Building Materials, Rosen Materials and the recently acquired Crown Components.

Whelan Advisory Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Truss Fab Companies.

