Ellsworth Corp. Acquires TapeCase

The deal will add converting services to Ellsworth's product portfolio.

Jun 2nd, 2022
Ellsworth Corp.
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 47 11 Pm

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Ellsworth Corporation is pleased to announce the acquisition of TapeCase Ltd.

TapeCase’s converting services and tape offerings will complement the Ellsworth Corporation portfolio of products and services, which includes B2B distribution of adhesives and specialty chemicals, dispensing equipment, custom formulation and repackaging. 

“TapeCase’s culture aligns with Ellsworth Corporation, being a family-owned company," said Roger Lee, the president of Global Ellsworth Adhesives. "We are excited to provide this value-added service to our customers, and it is a testament to our customer-first mentality. We continue to add services which will assist our customers to work with us end-to-end, from specification to delivery.” 

Together with the expertise of Ellsworth Corporation, TapeCase will offer new services to Ellsworth customers as the company continues to bring the best solutions forward.

