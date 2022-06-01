Timken Acquires European Gear, Actuator Manufacturer

The bearings and power transmission company completed its previously announced acquisition of Spinea.

Jun 1st, 2022
The Timken Co.
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 55 06 Pm
Timken/PRNewswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Timken Company, a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Spinea s.r.o., a European technology leader and manufacturer of highly engineered cycloidal reduction gears and actuators.

Privately owned and operated since its founding in 1994, Spinea is located in Presov, Slovakia. The company's solutions primarily serve high-precision automation and robotics applications in the factory automation sector. Spinea sales are expected to be around $40 million for the full year 2022.  

In recent years, Timken has diversified its portfolio by expanding its power transmission products and services, including the acquisitions of both Rollon and Cone Drive. Spinea complements Cone Drive's precision gearing business and further advances the company's product offering and commitment to customer-centric innovation.

Spinea will further scale Timken's position in automation, which was the company's second-largest market — after renewable energy — in 2021.

