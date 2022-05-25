Allied Motion Acquires ThinGap

The deal will expand Allied's precision motion capabilities.

May 25th, 2022
Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
AMHERST, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of ThinGap.

ThinGap, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance, zero-cogging slotless motors for applications that require precise motion in compact yet high-torque-to-volume solutions, expands Allied’s precision motion capabilities. The addition to the Allied team also advances the company’s strategy to provide integrated motion solutions in the robotics, semiconductor and instrumentation markets, where ThinGap’s key motor characteristics are well-suited for the high-precision, smooth motion requirements of these exacting applications.

Based in Camarillo, California, ThinGap designs, engineers and manufacturers low profile, brushless DC motor kits and assemblies that utilize a proprietary wave-wound stator architecture and highly optimized rotors. ThinGap’s motors come in a wide range of sizes, output power and form-factors ideally suited for high-end applications, such as satellites, airborne systems, optics platforms, test equipment and medical robotics. Key current markets for ThinGap include aerospace, defense, and medical.

