Allied Motion Technologies Acquires FPH Group

FPH is a leader in advanced electrical drive systems and light-weighting technologies.

May 31st, 2022
Allied Motion Technologies
Screen Shot 2022 05 31 At 11 09 00 Am

AMHERST, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products, announced that it has acquired FPH Group, a leader in technically advanced, reliable and cost-effective electrical drive systems and light weighting technologies for existing and future ground-based vehicles in the defense industry.

“This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit as it provides us with a deeper penetration within defense applications including the necessary manufacturing licenses and certifications, which is a key end market focus for Allied. FPH has a proven relationship with leading defense prime contractors, which we believe we can leverage for future modernization designs as we combine Allied’s scale and defense solutions with FPH’s knowledge base of electrical, mechanical, fluid dynamics and composite technologies,” said Allied Motion Chairman and CEO Dick Warzala. “In addition, FPH is expected to be accretive to both Allied’s margin profile and earnings per share in the first year. We are very excited about our potential together and we welcome the entire, very capable FPH team to the Allied family.”

“Joining forces with Allied will enhance our ability to advance our core competencies in support of our existing customers and provide a platform to further scale the business," said FPH Chairman Barry Gilmour. "Equally important is that our companies share similar cultures, and we look forward to a bright future together.”

Established in 1997, FPH is a Canadian based company with locations in London, Ontario, and Roseville, Michigan. FPH provides concept engineering, prototyping, validation and production. FPH direct drive systems provide high torque and precision motion, and were developed to meet the stringent requirements and standards of the defense industry. FPH also develops composites, advanced materials and hybrid products and systems that achieve significant weight reduction and higher strength. The company draws on its core capabilities of engineered systems, mechanical and fluid dynamics, electrical controls and direct drive systems, and composites and advanced materials understanding.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 05 31 At 1 53 09 Pm
Aignep Acquires Alpha Technologies
The company also named the new chief executive of Aignep USA.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 3 00 57 Pm
Allied Motion Acquires ThinGap
The deal will expand Allied's precision motion capabilities.
May 25th, 2022
Aircraft Wheel & Brake operates out of one centralized facility in Avon, Ohio.
Kaman to Acquire Parker-Hannifin Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division
Aircraft Wheel & Brake operates out of one centralized facility in Ohio.
May 24th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 20 At 1 39 21 Pm
Lawless Group East to Acquire Distributors’ Source of Florida
The acquisition is the second in six months in the company's east region.
May 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 27 08 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires North Alabama Chemical
The transaction marks the company's 50th acquisition.
May 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 9 09 50 Am
Fox Logistics Acquires Freight Automation Platform
The deal will deliver AI-powered freight services to hundreds of global customers.
May 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 9 31 05 Am
Industrial Service Solutions Acquires San Antonio Armature Works
The acquisition will enhance ISS's services in South Texas.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 2 28 34 Pm
Darragh Acquires Service Construction Supply
The deal will add two more locations in Alabama.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 2 17 27 Pm
Crosby Group to Acquire Kito Corp.
The combination will create an integrated provider of lifting solutions.
May 16th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 9 11 43 Am
Imperial Dade Acquires Tepe Sanitary Supply
The company provides janitorial and industrial products in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
May 16th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 12 At 1 04 15 Pm
Turner Supply Acquires A Team Industrial Products
The deal includes the Inpro/Seal product lineup and territory.
May 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 50 52 Pm
Milton Industries Acquires Thunder Technologies
The deal is Milton's fifth acquisition in the past two years.
May 12th, 2022