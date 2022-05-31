Allied Motion Technologies Acquires FPH Group

AMHERST, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products, announced that it has acquired FPH Group, a leader in technically advanced, reliable and cost-effective electrical drive systems and light weighting technologies for existing and future ground-based vehicles in the defense industry.

“This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit as it provides us with a deeper penetration within defense applications including the necessary manufacturing licenses and certifications, which is a key end market focus for Allied. FPH has a proven relationship with leading defense prime contractors, which we believe we can leverage for future modernization designs as we combine Allied’s scale and defense solutions with FPH’s knowledge base of electrical, mechanical, fluid dynamics and composite technologies,” said Allied Motion Chairman and CEO Dick Warzala. “In addition, FPH is expected to be accretive to both Allied’s margin profile and earnings per share in the first year. We are very excited about our potential together and we welcome the entire, very capable FPH team to the Allied family.”

“Joining forces with Allied will enhance our ability to advance our core competencies in support of our existing customers and provide a platform to further scale the business," said FPH Chairman Barry Gilmour. "Equally important is that our companies share similar cultures, and we look forward to a bright future together.”

Established in 1997, FPH is a Canadian based company with locations in London, Ontario, and Roseville, Michigan. FPH provides concept engineering, prototyping, validation and production. FPH direct drive systems provide high torque and precision motion, and were developed to meet the stringent requirements and standards of the defense industry. FPH also develops composites, advanced materials and hybrid products and systems that achieve significant weight reduction and higher strength. The company draws on its core capabilities of engineered systems, mechanical and fluid dynamics, electrical controls and direct drive systems, and composites and advanced materials understanding.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.