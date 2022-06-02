Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Lone Star Machine Works

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Wednesday that it has acquired Lone Star Machine Works.

Lone Star, founded in 2000 and based in Mabank, Texas, is a full-service provider of complex hydraulic repair, precision machining, welding and fabrication services. The company has 42 associates and services industrial end-user and OEM customers across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and beyond.



“We are very excited to welcome the Lone Star associates to the MCE team,” said MCE Chairman and CEO Charles Hale. “LSMW’s hydraulic repair capabilities are critically important for today’s customer and are consistent with our strategy of being a full-lifecycle provider of highly engineered products and services.

“Lone Star is an industry-leading provider of hydraulic repair services, and the strategic combination of our businesses will be positive for our customers and employees.”

“This combination will allow us to accelerate the expansion of our served geography and capabilities utilizing the resources and support provided by MCE," said Lone Star owner Mikel Payne. “This is a great outcome for our associates and customers.”