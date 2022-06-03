White Cap to Acquire CSI Geoturf

ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings LLC has closed on an agreement to acquire CSI Geoturf, a Michigan-based wholesale distributor of civil site construction geosynthetic and landscape supplies.

With locations in metro Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City, Michigan, CSI Geoturf will join White Cap in its North Central region to serve local customers with exceptional customer service.

"With their specialized expertise in geosynthetics and a strong branch footprint in Michigan, we look forward to offering stronger service capabilities, extended breadth and depth of products, and additional locations for local customers, alongside the talented team at CSI Geoturf," said White Cap CEO John Stegeman.