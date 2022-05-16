Imperial Dade Acquires Tepe Sanitary Supply

The company provides janitorial and industrial products in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

May 16th, 2022
Imperial Dade
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 9 11 43 Am
Imperial Dade

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and ELKHART, Ind. – Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, on Monday announced the acquisition of Tepe Sanitary Supply Inc.

The transaction represents the 49th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Family founded and operated by Steve Tepe, and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, with sales covering all of northern Indiana, Michigan and Chicago, Tepe is a full-service provider of janitorial supplies and industrial products, services and solutions. The company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high-touch customer service. Now in partnership with Imperial Dade’s market-leading platform, Tepe’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"Like Imperial Dade, Tepe has a deeply rooted family culture and high standard for customer service, making the business a great addition to our family,” said Robert Tillis.

"We are excited to grow our presence across the Midwest and look forward to partnering with Steve and the Tepe team to capitalize on the many growth opportunities that we see ahead for the business," said Jason Tillis. "Imperial Dade's reputation and family-oriented culture align well with our own philosophy and values.

"We are excited for the opportunity to expand our business and better serve our customers as part of the Imperial Dade platform," said Steve Tepe, president and owner of Tepe Sanitary Supply.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
I Stock 1317220770
American Cutting Edge Acquires Great Lakes Industrial Knives
The Great Lakes brand will remain in place.
May 9th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm
DXP Enterprises Acquires Cisco Air Systems
DXP said the deal would complement its earlier air compressor acquisitions.
May 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 03 At 9 01 14 Am
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires ePUMPS
The deal will further expand OTC's expansion south.
May 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 02 At 1 00 17 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires Allied Eagle Supply
The deal adds a full-service provider of jan-san and hygiene products.
May 2nd, 2022
M&an
ID's April Industrial Supply M&A Recap: Slowdown Before Acceleration?
M&A activity in the industrial supply sector hasn't matched the pace of US economic growth the past few months, but is likely to rebound soon.
May 3rd, 2021
Screen Shot 2022 04 28 At 1 12 10 Pm
BlackHawk Finalizes Acquisition of JJ Industries, Jet Tool
The deal deepens the company's distribution presence in the Northeast.
Apr 28th, 2022
El Paso, Texas.
L&W Supply Acquires DWS Building Supply
The deal expands the distributor's presence in Texas and New Mexico.
Apr 27th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 26 At 1 47 51 Pm
FleetPride Acquires Louisiana Company
The deal marks the distributor's 300th location nationwide.
Apr 26th, 2022
I Stock 1268181133
New South to Acquire American Contractors Supply
The companies said the deal would create a leader in the tilt-up concrete market.
Apr 25th, 2022
Dsmpmpr008a
Avient to Consider Sale of its Distribution Business
The announcement coincided with an agreement to acquire DSM Protective Materials for $1.5 billion.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 22 At 1 10 16 Pm
Descartes Systems Acquires Foxtrot in $4M Deal
The deal will strengthen Descartes’ route-planning capabilities.
Apr 22nd, 2022