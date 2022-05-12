Turner Supply Acquires A Team Industrial Products

MOBILE, Ala. — Industrial supply distributor Turner Supply on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the Inpro/Seal product line and territory from A-Team Industrial Products, formerly located in Mobile, Alabama.

Inpro/Seal, a leader in the design and manufacture of permanent bearing protection and complete shaft sealing solutions, offers custom engineered products to meet exact equipment specifications and operating environment requirements for optimized performance. A-Team Industrial Products previously served customers for a variety of rotating equipment needs across multiple industries throughout Alabama, South Mississippi and Northwest Florida.

Turner Supply will serve A-Team Industrial Products’ customers with a broad product offering, including many complimentary lines associated with pumps and other rotating equipment. A-Team Industrial Products’ customers will be serviced by Turner Supply’s reliability team of field specialists, led by Clint White, sales manager of the reliability division, and supported by Turner Supply’s general line field sales team — as well as Bobby Abruscato, formerly of A-Team Industrial Products.

Turner Supply’s combined forces and expanded product line offering provides customers greater efficiencies and field support. Since 1905, Turner Supply has and will continue to work hard to bring the best manufacturers, services and a solid value proposition to customers.

“As a current carrier of the Inpro/Seal product line, we are excited to add A-Team Industrial Products’ customers to our Turner Supply family and look forward to servicing them, as well as new customers," White said. "We are also thrilled to have Bobby Abruscato add his knowledge and expertise to our reliability team.”