Milton Industries Acquires Thunder Technologies

CHICAGO – Milton Industries, a leader in pneumatic and hydraulic accessories, on Thursday announced its acquisition of Thunder Technologies LLC, a manufacturer of industrial hose, piping expansion joints, cut rubber and gasket products.

Thunder, based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, has been in business for more than 14 years serving U.S. and international customers in the manufacturing, industrial, energy, pharmaceutical, military, rocket, cryogenics, vehicle and other industries.

This is Milton’s fifth acquisition in the past 24 months.

“This expands Milton’s offerings into Thunder Technologies’ product line and distribution channels,” said Milton CEO Greg Carlson. “We plan to use our design, manufacturing and marketing expertise to broaden both brands’ footprints. Our combined people, knowledge, and distribution will fuel our continued growth.”

“I’m very pleased with the acquisition and excited about sharing our respective expertise, products, and company cultures to accelerate growth,” said Thunder founder and CEO Marc Kalinowski. “The strategic combination of Thunder Technologies and Milton is a great fit to better serve our customers’ critical needs and increase opportunities for our employees.”

Carlson will continue as CEO of Milton Industries. Kalinowski, an equity holder and member of the senior leadership team, will continue leading the independent business unit. Milton’s core management team is partnered with financial sponsor Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

Milton and Thunder Technologies bring strong expertise and experience across their now-combined markets in automotive, industrial, manufacturing, energy, cryogenics, military, pharmaceutical, aeronautics and trucking/fleet industries.