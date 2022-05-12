Milton Industries Acquires Thunder Technologies

The deal is Milton's fifth acquisition in the past two years.

May 12th, 2022
Milton Industries
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 50 52 Pm

CHICAGO – Milton Industries, a leader in pneumatic and hydraulic accessories, on Thursday announced its acquisition of Thunder Technologies LLC, a manufacturer of industrial hose, piping expansion joints, cut rubber and gasket products.

Thunder, based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, has been in business for more than 14 years serving U.S. and international customers in the manufacturing, industrial, energy, pharmaceutical, military, rocket, cryogenics, vehicle and other industries.

This is Milton’s fifth acquisition in the past 24 months.

“This expands Milton’s offerings into Thunder Technologies’ product line and distribution channels,” said Milton CEO Greg Carlson. “We plan to use our design, manufacturing and marketing expertise to broaden both brands’ footprints. Our combined people, knowledge, and distribution will fuel our continued growth.”

“I’m very pleased with the acquisition and excited about sharing our respective expertise, products, and company cultures to accelerate growth,”  said Thunder founder and CEO Marc Kalinowski. “The strategic combination of Thunder Technologies and Milton is a great fit to better serve our customers’ critical needs and increase opportunities for our employees.” 

Carlson will continue as CEO of Milton Industries. Kalinowski, an equity holder and member of the senior leadership team, will continue leading the independent business unit. Milton’s core management team is partnered with financial sponsor Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. 

Milton and Thunder Technologies bring strong expertise and experience across their now-combined markets in automotive, industrial, manufacturing, energy, cryogenics, military, pharmaceutical, aeronautics and trucking/fleet industries.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 02 At 1 00 17 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires Allied Eagle Supply
The deal adds a full-service provider of jan-san and hygiene products.
May 2nd, 2022
M&an
ID's April Industrial Supply M&A Recap: Slowdown Before Acceleration?
M&A activity in the industrial supply sector hasn't matched the pace of US economic growth the past few months, but is likely to rebound soon.
May 3rd, 2021
Screen Shot 2022 04 28 At 1 12 10 Pm
BlackHawk Finalizes Acquisition of JJ Industries, Jet Tool
The deal deepens the company's distribution presence in the Northeast.
Apr 28th, 2022
El Paso, Texas.
L&W Supply Acquires DWS Building Supply
The deal expands the distributor's presence in Texas and New Mexico.
Apr 27th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 26 At 1 47 51 Pm
FleetPride Acquires Louisiana Company
The deal marks the distributor's 300th location nationwide.
Apr 26th, 2022
I Stock 1268181133
New South to Acquire American Contractors Supply
The companies said the deal would create a leader in the tilt-up concrete market.
Apr 25th, 2022
Dsmpmpr008a
Avient to Consider Sale of its Distribution Business
The announcement coincided with an agreement to acquire DSM Protective Materials for $1.5 billion.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 22 At 1 10 16 Pm
Descartes Systems Acquires Foxtrot in $4M Deal
The deal will strengthen Descartes’ route-planning capabilities.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 9 28 14 Am
Border States to Acquire Advance Electrical Supply
The deal will add a leader in electrical wholesale supply in the Chicago area.
Apr 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 3 32 11 Pm
MHS, Fortna to Combine into E-Commerce, Logistics Leader
The combined company will provide parcel, warehouse, distribution and lifecycle services.
Apr 18th, 2022
I Stock 1327986910
Inline Electric Supply Acquires Williams Electric Supply
The deal will convert Williams into an employee-owned business.
Apr 18th, 2022