FleetPride Acquires T&R Towing and Service Centers

The move adds five locations in southern New York.

May 10th, 2022
FleetPride Inc.
FleetPride Inc.

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of T&R Towing and Service Centers of Bath, New York. 

Since its founding as a service station in 1972, T&R has transformed into a full-service heavy duty repair business with locations in Bath, Dansville, Hornell, Montour Falls, and Painted Post, all in the Southern Tier of New York.

"T&R has come a long way from Polmanteer's Mobil. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to the growth and expansion of T&R Towing over the past 50 years," said T&R owner Brian Polmanteer. "Joining forces with a nationwide network like FleetPride is a fantastic opportunity for us and for our customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome everyone at T&R Towing and Service Centers to FleetPride," said Cory Anderson, FleetPride general manager and vice president of service. "T&R has become a go-to destination for drivers and operators looking for service in southern New York. We look forward to carrying on their outstanding legacy."

The addition of T&R Towing and Service Centers to the FleetPride network brings more than 60 service bays with well-equipped facilities, 24/7 dispatch and mobile maintenance that will complement FleetPride's emerging mobile capabilities.

"As FleetPride continues to expand into service, we are equally committed to building long term careers for our technicians," added Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "We recently launched FleetPride Tech University, which includes in-person hands-on training, online courses, tool incentives, and more. These programs allow us to reinvest in our industry leading talent while providing dependable service our customers can count on."

