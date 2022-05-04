DXP Enterprises Acquires Cisco Air Systems

DXP said the deal would complement its earlier air compressor acquisitions.

May 4th, 2022
DXP Enterprises Inc.
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm

HOUSTON — DXP Enterprises Inc. announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Cisco Air Systems Inc.

Cisco is a leading distributor of air compressors and related products and services, focused on the food & beverage, transportation and general industrial markets in northern California and Nevada.

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed. DXP funded the acquisition with cash from the balance sheet and DXP Enterprises Inc. common stock as consideration.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Cisco and the first-tier capabilities, strong leadership and complete business model as a part of our air compressor growth efforts," said DXP CEO David Little. "We are excited to have Cisco join the DXP family. Cisco provides DXP with exceptional sales expertise that will enhance our efforts and our ability to collaborate and serve our customers. This acquisition is consistent with our growth strategy and demonstrates our commitment to expanding DXP into other products, markets and capabilities as well as maintaining our leading position as the largest distributor of rotating equipment in North America."

Signing of the definitive agreements occurred on May 2. Sales and adjusted EBITDA for Cisco for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2022, were approximately $43.2 million and $7 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was calculated as income before tax, plus interest, plus depreciation and amortization, plus non-recurring items that will not continue after the acquisition.

“We are very excited to welcome the talented and hardworking employees of Cisco to the DXP team," added CFO Kent Yee. "Cisco is another exciting addition to DXP and our efforts to be a premier distributor. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities and strategy of making acquisitions in markets and business models where we can continue to enhance DXP. We look forward to scaling Cisco and further diversifying DXP. This acquisition complements our recent acquisitions of APO Pumps & Compressors and Total Equipment. We anticipate this acquisition to be accretive to earnings and will provide us with a strong platform going forward.”

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 26 At 1 47 51 Pm
FleetPride Acquires Louisiana Company
The deal marks the distributor's 300th location nationwide.
Apr 26th, 2022
I Stock 1268181133
New South to Acquire American Contractors Supply
The companies said the deal would create a leader in the tilt-up concrete market.
Apr 25th, 2022
Dsmpmpr008a
Avient to Consider Sale of its Distribution Business
The announcement coincided with an agreement to acquire DSM Protective Materials for $1.5 billion.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 22 At 1 10 16 Pm
Descartes Systems Acquires Foxtrot in $4M Deal
The deal will strengthen Descartes’ route-planning capabilities.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 9 28 14 Am
Border States to Acquire Advance Electrical Supply
The deal will add a leader in electrical wholesale supply in the Chicago area.
Apr 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 3 32 11 Pm
MHS, Fortna to Combine into E-Commerce, Logistics Leader
The combined company will provide parcel, warehouse, distribution and lifecycle services.
Apr 18th, 2022
I Stock 1327986910
Inline Electric Supply Acquires Williams Electric Supply
The deal will convert Williams into an employee-owned business.
Apr 18th, 2022
I Stock 1126001829
Feds OK CSX's Acquisition of Regional Railroad
The deal will expand CSX's network in New England.
Apr 18th, 2022
Endries Hq 60aec43118497
Endries International Acquires Old Dominion Fasteners
The company provides a full line of fasteners including many customer specific per print parts.
Apr 14th, 2022
Heger
Husqvarna Group to Acquire Heger
Heger is a privately owned business specializing in professional diamond tools.
Apr 13th, 2022
Brimar Industries Sized
Safety Distributor Brimar Acquires Chicago-Based Crowd Control Warehouse
Sharing digital-forward business models and end-markets, the companies believe they'll be a perfect fit.
Apr 12th, 2022