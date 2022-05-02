Imperial Dade Acquires Allied Eagle Supply

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & DETROIT — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, on Monday announced the acquisition of Allied Eagle Supply.

The transaction represents the 48th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Detroit, with sales covering all of Michigan and northern Ohio, Allied Eagle is a full-service provider of jan-san and hygiene products, services and solutions. The management team has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products and high-touch customer service. Now in partnership with Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Allied Eagle’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“Allied Eagle is a market leading distributor in Michigan, and has an established reputation for customer service, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform,” said Robert Tillis. “Allied Eagle’s commitment to customer service aligns well with Imperial Dade’s philosophy and values. I am excited for the opportunity to partner with their team to further grow our business and continue to deliver high-quality solutions and services to our customers,” said Jason Tillis.

“We are excited about the future of Allied Eagle under the leadership of Imperial Dade. On behalf of the Allied Eagle team, we look forward to joining the Imperial Dade organization and entering into this next chapter of growth,” said Natalino Scappaticci, CEO of Allied Eagle Supply.