OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires ePUMPS

The deal will further expand OTC's expansion south.

May 3rd, 2022
OTC Industrial Technologies
Screen Shot 2022 05 03 At 9 01 14 Am
OTC

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Industrial equipment service provider and distributor OTC Industrial Technologies on Monday announced the acquisition of ePUMPS, a key provider of pumps, mechanical seals, vacuum systems and compressors.

ePUMPS is also a full-service provider of all types of rotating equipment with in-house and field service capabilities. ePUMPS will operate under OTC's Pump Motor Technology Group. ePUMPS, with a team of 28 employees, is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has three locations serving Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle area.

"The acquisition of ePUMPS expands OTC/PMT with additional territory coverage, top product lines and adding additional service capabilities to this area. We are very eager to bring them into the OTC portfolio," said OTC PMT Group President Chip Toth.

"ePUMPS is excited to join a national pump group offering additional resources and the ability to work alongside a team that is dedicated to supporting our local community and customers," added ePUMPS President Gary Simpson.

With this acquisition, OTC Industrial Technologies now has nearly 65 locations throughout the U.S., along with over 40 service shops. The addition of ePUMPS associates expands OTC's workforce to more than 1,600 employees.

