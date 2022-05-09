American Cutting Edge Acquires Great Lakes Industrial Knives

The Great Lakes brand will remain in place.

May 9th, 2022
C.B. Manufacturing & Sales Co.
American Cutting Edge, a division of C.B. Manufacturing & Sales Co., Inc., on Thursday announced the acquisition of Great Lakes Industrial Knife Company Inc.

The Great Lakes brand will stay in place; a new legal entity for the acquisition will be referred to as GLIK Holdings LLC.

“American Cutting Edge and Great Lakes Industrial Knife have a very long and successful history of providing end-to-end cutting and grinding solutions for a broad array of industrial applications. By purchasing Great Lakes Industrial Knife, American Cutting Edge gains a world-class domestic knife manufacturer with broad capabilities,” said American Cutting Edge CEO Chuck Biehn. “Both companies work hard to do what’s right for customers by making cutting effortless and putting customer needs first. The skill, experience, and ingenuity Great Lakes Industrial Knife have on their team will make us a stronger collective organization and they are a great fit culturally.”

“We are very excited to have found such a great fit for our organization," said Great Lakes President Ron Kara. "With American Cutting Edge, the change will be seamless for our customers. With their experience in the industrial knife manufacturing industry, our customers and associates will be in great hands. I could not ask for a better partner to help take the helm at Great Lakes.”

Kara will remain with the new organization as its chief innovator, a role focused on leveraging technology to lower manufacturing costs while increasing throughput. 

There will be no outwardly apparent changes for customers as both companies are working hard to ensure a smooth and seamless transition with no service interruption.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

