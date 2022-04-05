Parts Town Acquires Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

ADDISON, Ill. — Parts Town, a global market leader in genuine OEM parts distribution and technology, has acquired Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a leading national distributor of OEM repair parts for the home.

Headquartered near Atlanta, Encompass has grown rapidly in recent years by building strong manufacturer relationships, innovating through supply chain management and e-commerce, and providing excellent customer service. The company maintains six facilities, has close to 250 team members, more than 200 manufacturer relationships, and delivers nearly $200 million in annual revenue. Robert Coolidge, current president and CEO of Encompass, will continue to lead the business with additional investment and support from Parts Town.

“We are excited to partner with Robert and the entire Encompass team. The business has grown impressively under Robert’s leadership, and we are eager to support this great team in any way possible,” said David Wenger, group president at PT Holdings, Parts Town’s parent company. “We first entered the residential parts market with our acquisition of Dayton Appliance Parts in early 2021 and have been thrilled with the growth opportunities and manufacturer partnerships that have emerged. We are eager to take another step forward with Encompass to grow in several product categories, including residential appliance parts and consumer electronics. Our efforts will continue to focus on improving the customer experience and growing genuine OEM parts sales in support of leading manufacturers.”

Following the transaction, Encompass and Dayton Appliance will remain separate entities within PT Holdings; the division focusing on residential parts will be under the leadership of Robert Coolidge as divisional president, who has been with Encompass for 30 years.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to join a great group of companies. Parts Town is the most innovative, fastest growing parts distributor of any kind and we are eager to gain even more knowledge to better support our customers and manufacturers," Coolidge said. "The Parts Town team has demonstrated high integrity and has made us feel very welcomed. We are ready for this next chapter of growth and innovation at Encompass.”