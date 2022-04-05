US LBM Acquires Crown Components

The building materials distributor is growing its presence in the Phoenix area.

Apr 5th, 2022
US LBM
Screen Shot 2022 04 05 At 1 50 17 Pm
PRNewsfoto/US LBM

PHOENIX — US LBM, a leading U.S. distributor of specialty building materials, has acquired Crown Components, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses in the metropolitan Phoenix area.

Crown, founded in 2014, serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and light commercial projects. Crown Components manufactures all types of pre-assembled roof and floor wood trusses in a variety of shapes and systems, and provides full turn-key manufacturing services including materials takeoffs, truss design and jobsite delivery.

Crown Components operates a nine-acre facility in Tolleson, Arizona, that serves the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale market.

"We are excited to partner with US LBM, one of the top companies in the building materials industry, to further our growth and offer even more value to our customers and employees," said Crown Components Co-President and General Manager Jeff Oitzman, who, along with Bob Barrette, will continue to lead day-to-day operations.

"The Crown Components team has a great culture of hard-working and dedicated associates and is well known for its top-quality production and service," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We are excited to partner with Crown Components, which complements our other operations in the region, to expand in the growing Phoenix metro market."

Other US LBM divisions in Arizona include R&K Building Materials and Rosen Materials.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 646183766
Paramount Global Surfaces Acquires Stone Source
The deal will strengthen the company's offering in the commercial flooring market.
Apr 4th, 2022
Srs2021
SRS Distribution Acquires Florence Corp., Amagansett
The company will continue to operate under its current leadership.
Apr 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 9 32 43 Am
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires SST Bearing
The acquisition bolsters Solve's portfolio of bearings and power transmission products.
Apr 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 9 24 27 Am
Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Lock City Supply Inc.
Lock City offers a variety of water and wastewater materials to the municipal and utility markets.
Apr 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 9 05 14 Am
Lawson Products Completes Combination with TestEquity, Gexpro
The transactions will create a specialty distribution platform under a holding company.
Apr 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 3 09 51 Pm
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires American Industrial Corp.
The deal bolsters OTC's expansion into the Midwest.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 59 59 Pm
Owens & Minor Completes $1.6B Acquisition of Apria
Apria will be combined with Owens & Minor's Byram Healthcare business to form a new Patient Direct segment.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 52 19 Pm
Southwire Announces Acquisition of Novinium
Novinium provides cable rejuvenation solutions to electric utilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 36 01 Pm
A.L.P. Purchases Sur-Seal Optical Molding Assets
The deal will expand its optical silicone molding capabilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 497545727
Shipping Equipment Giants Call Off $5B Merger
Antitrust officials said the deal would have “threatened the global supply chain.”
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 29 At 2 16 33 Pm
Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Fascor, LCS
The companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling LLC.
Mar 29th, 2022
Ronatec
Ronatec C2C Acquires Metalx Specialty Products
Ronatec is primarily involved in the metal finishing industry.
Mar 29th, 2022