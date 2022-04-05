US LBM Acquires Crown Components

PHOENIX — US LBM, a leading U.S. distributor of specialty building materials, has acquired Crown Components, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses in the metropolitan Phoenix area.

Crown, founded in 2014, serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and light commercial projects. Crown Components manufactures all types of pre-assembled roof and floor wood trusses in a variety of shapes and systems, and provides full turn-key manufacturing services including materials takeoffs, truss design and jobsite delivery.

Crown Components operates a nine-acre facility in Tolleson, Arizona, that serves the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale market.

"We are excited to partner with US LBM, one of the top companies in the building materials industry, to further our growth and offer even more value to our customers and employees," said Crown Components Co-President and General Manager Jeff Oitzman, who, along with Bob Barrette, will continue to lead day-to-day operations.

"The Crown Components team has a great culture of hard-working and dedicated associates and is well known for its top-quality production and service," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We are excited to partner with Crown Components, which complements our other operations in the region, to expand in the growing Phoenix metro market."

Other US LBM divisions in Arizona include R&K Building Materials and Rosen Materials.