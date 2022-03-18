Sealing Supplier Sur-Seal Acquires Mueller in North Carolina

Mueller specializes in custom die cutting, slitting, laminating and CNC cutting.

Mar 18th, 2022
Sur-Seal Company
Image001 (2)

CINCINNATI, OH — Sur-Seal Company, a leader in the custom sealing solutions industry, has acquired Mueller, a North Carolina-based company specializing in custom die cutting, slitting, laminating and CNC cutting. The acquisition will help Sur-Seal and Mueller meet the needs of their expanded customer base.

“We are excited about the acquisition of Mueller and what these two great companies and cultures can achieve together,” explains Larry Faist, a member of the Sur-Seal Board of Directors. 

“Mueller’s team will work together with Sur-Seal to provide our combined customer base with cutting edge engineering solutions. We value Mueller’s expertise in end markets such as HVAC, aerospace, medical, renewable energy, and electronics and look forward to combining our capabilities for a more comprehensive solutions offering for our customers,” said Dana Waterman, Chief Executive Officer.

Logo Muller A Sur Seal Company

The acquisition of Mueller creates an expansion of engineering capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of performance materials and enhanced manufacturing techniques. The combined organization looks forward to continuing to provide customized gaskets and other sealing and filtering components using the most effective manufacturing techniques available. Sur Seal is pleased to expand manufacturing capabilities in the southeastern U.S. through Mueller’s world-class facility in North Carolina. The addition will serve to augment manufacturing options across the region.

“We are delighted to be acquired by Sur-Seal as they are a company that shares our values of superior customer service and a positive work culture that specializes in providing comprehensive engineering solutions,” says Pete Futia, Vice President of Mueller. “In addition to offering a variety of die-cut options, we can now offer our customers custom rubber and silicone molded and extruded parts. We believe our customers will also appreciate the expansion of our supply chain services that will include storage, kitting, and parts assembly.”

The acquisition of Mueller follows Sur-Seal’s acquisition of Spectex, a specialty materials converter based in Dover, NH, which closed in May of 2021.

Sur-Seal helps companies solve their toughest challenges around the world of sealing through the manufacturing of die cut, molded, and extruded parts. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sur-Seal has engineering service centers across the U.S., and in Mexico and China. Sur-Seal strives to simplify engineering and supply chain solutions for over 200 OEM customers, including many long-term Fortune 500 partners. The company was founded as a family-owned and run business in 1965 and is currently owned by Heartwood Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. Sur-Seal has a passion for fostering a strong culture and is proud to have been recognized as a Best Place to Work locally and nationally.

Mueller, a Sur-Seal Company, is a North Carolina-based provider of custom engineering, converting, and manufacturing of flexible materials. Mueller was founded in 1940 and was most recently owned by Ken and Carl Stober. Mueller’s largest end-markets are HVAC, aerospace, medical, and other general industries. The Company is ISO-9001 and AS9100 certificated and offers many MilSpec and ASTM-certified raw materials.


More in Mergers & Acquisitions
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Sponsored
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Watch as David Mantey and Jeff Reinke - the editors of Manufacturing.net, IEN.com and Manufacturing Business Technology, discuss a section of the new white paper from Oracle Netsuite entitled 5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Birmingham Fastener Cover
Manufacturer/Distributor Birmingham Fastener Acquires K-T Bolt in Texas
Katy, TX-based K-T Bolt Manufacturing provides custom fabrication, closed-die forging, in-house heat treating and electropolishing.
Mar 9th, 2022
233691867 2591011417872356 2908717990490171362 N
DeSHAZO Acquires Integrated Machinery Solutions
It expands DeSHAZO’s manufacturing and service capabilities in the U.S.
Mar 8th, 2022
Cornerstone Building 0
CD&R to Buy Remainder of Exteriors Supplier Cornerstone Building Brands for $5.8B
CD&R currently owns 49% of Cornerstone, which brands itself as the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.
Mar 7th, 2022
I Stock 1158862088
Protect Value During M&A Integrations with Better Tech and Real-Time Data
Technology can play a major role in mitigating disruption throughout an integration and beyond — and buyers know it.
Mar 7th, 2022
34873837 1998428883564314 158653978790330368 N
Pentair to Buy Commercial Ice Machine Maker for $1.6B
The addition of Manitowoc Ice will considerably boost Pentair's Water Solutions platform.
Mar 4th, 2022
Fas
Emerson's Therm-O-Disc to be Privately Acquired
One Rock Capital Partners is buying the manufacturer of safety-critical sensors, thermal cutoffs and sealed connecting components.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Dxp Dd
DXP Continues to Grow in Water/Wastewater Market with 2 More Acquisitions
The company has acquired eight such distributors since December 2020.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Dfp Logo 600x241
SBP Holdings' Dakota Fluid Power Acquires Hydrafab in Wyoming
A month after divesting Bishop Lifting Products, SBP grows its North America footprint to about 70 locations and 1,000 employees.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Tri Mas Logo Pantonea
TriMas Acquires Injection Mold Parts Supplier Intertech Plastics
Intertech had about $32 million in 2021 revenue.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Logo Bearings Limited Full
Bearings Limited Acquired by Solve Industrial Motion
Bearings Limited was founded in 1947 and run by family ever since.
Feb 28th, 2022
I Stock 1309362124
ID's February M&A Recap: Pace Cools, but Big Deals Continue
While the number of deals was down significantly from the breakneck pace of the previous few months, there were several head-turning news items.
Feb 28th, 2022