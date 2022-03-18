CINCINNATI, OH — Sur-Seal Company, a leader in the custom sealing solutions industry, has acquired Mueller, a North Carolina-based company specializing in custom die cutting, slitting, laminating and CNC cutting. The acquisition will help Sur-Seal and Mueller meet the needs of their expanded customer base.

“We are excited about the acquisition of Mueller and what these two great companies and cultures can achieve together,” explains Larry Faist, a member of the Sur-Seal Board of Directors.

“Mueller’s team will work together with Sur-Seal to provide our combined customer base with cutting edge engineering solutions. We value Mueller’s expertise in end markets such as HVAC, aerospace, medical, renewable energy, and electronics and look forward to combining our capabilities for a more comprehensive solutions offering for our customers,” said Dana Waterman, Chief Executive Officer.





The acquisition of Mueller creates an expansion of engineering capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of performance materials and enhanced manufacturing techniques. The combined organization looks forward to continuing to provide customized gaskets and other sealing and filtering components using the most effective manufacturing techniques available. Sur Seal is pleased to expand manufacturing capabilities in the southeastern U.S. through Mueller’s world-class facility in North Carolina. The addition will serve to augment manufacturing options across the region.

“We are delighted to be acquired by Sur-Seal as they are a company that shares our values of superior customer service and a positive work culture that specializes in providing comprehensive engineering solutions,” says Pete Futia, Vice President of Mueller. “In addition to offering a variety of die-cut options, we can now offer our customers custom rubber and silicone molded and extruded parts. We believe our customers will also appreciate the expansion of our supply chain services that will include storage, kitting, and parts assembly.”

The acquisition of Mueller follows Sur-Seal’s acquisition of Spectex, a specialty materials converter based in Dover, NH, which closed in May of 2021.

Sur-Seal helps companies solve their toughest challenges around the world of sealing through the manufacturing of die cut, molded, and extruded parts. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sur-Seal has engineering service centers across the U.S., and in Mexico and China. Sur-Seal strives to simplify engineering and supply chain solutions for over 200 OEM customers, including many long-term Fortune 500 partners. The company was founded as a family-owned and run business in 1965 and is currently owned by Heartwood Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. Sur-Seal has a passion for fostering a strong culture and is proud to have been recognized as a Best Place to Work locally and nationally.

Mueller, a Sur-Seal Company, is a North Carolina-based provider of custom engineering, converting, and manufacturing of flexible materials. Mueller was founded in 1940 and was most recently owned by Ken and Carl Stober. Mueller’s largest end-markets are HVAC, aerospace, medical, and other general industries. The Company is ISO-9001 and AS9100 certificated and offers many MilSpec and ASTM-certified raw materials.



