NSI Industries Acquires Fastener Supplier & Distributor Metallics in Connecticut

Serving tradesmen since 1959, Metallics expands NSI's capabilities beyond electrical solutions.

Mar 9th, 2022
HUNTERSVILLE, NC — NSI Industries, LLC, a provider of electrical product solutions for more than 45 years, has announced that it has acquired Metallics, a Bristol, Conn.-based manufacturer and supplier of fasteners and related supplies, as part of its commitment to connecting distributors to the products, services, and technologies they need to advance. The acquisition also allows NSI to further key inroads into the electrical, HVAC, and building technologies markets.

“Metallics has been serving tradesmen since 1959 with a foundation built upon quality, reliability, and innovation,” said David DiDonato, CCO for NSI. “NSI has been interested in the Fasteners category for some time and we’re delighted to be bringing the Metallics product line into our portfolio. This acquisition represents a strategic addition to our company and one that I’m sure our loyal distributors and end users will appreciate.”

In service of their customers and in coordination with its affiliate, Avanti Screw, Inc., Metallics is able to design and produce new and innovative fasteners in its central Connecticut plant. Their knowledgeable sales and support staff is always available to answer any and all questions. And now, further supported by NSI, customers can continue to feel certain that a strong relationship will be built not only with them, but with their customers and the installers they serve, as well.

“On behalf of the Mola family, I am both pleased and very grateful that NSI has purchased Metallics and has chosen to keep it in its original birthplace, Bristol, Conn.,” said Randy Mola, Metallics president. “During our 62-year history, Metallics has employed hundreds of families in and around Bristol, and they have all played a role in our success. Knowing that this trend will continue going forward brings with it a comforting peace-of-mind. Longevity and loyalty have played a key role in our success, and today 30 percent of our workforce has been with for more than 22 years.”

That commitment pairs perfectly with NSI’s, as the companies look to optimize their efforts together. 

Metallics knows the fastener market and has been serving it proudly since 1959. We stand out from our competitors because only Metallics has the ability to manufacture exclusive, unique fasteners through our affiliate, Avanti Screw, Inc. This ability to manufacture, our strategically placed location in Bristol, Conn., the highest fill rates in America, same and next day shipping, and personalized service clearly make us the right choice. 

NSI’s core philosophy is Making Connections. Focused on the electrical, building technology, and HVAC markets, NSI connects distributors to products, services, and technologies by providing a fresh perspective and caring approach that drives smart solutions. The driving force behind a stable of market-leading brands and a large breadth of products, the company’s primary job for more than 45 years has been to fulfill the needs of distributors and their customers. By staying grounded in the principles of service and value, NSI continues to deliver high-quality, industry-advancing, and comprehensive product solutions that enable growth.

NSI has many well-respected brands, including Bridgeport Fittings, Platinum Tools, Polaris, TORK, WarriorWrap Professional Tape, TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors, RHINO Safety, TechLogix Networx, and now Metallics.

Mar 1st, 2022
