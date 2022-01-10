Hopkins Manufacturing Acquires Grease Guns Maker Lumax

The deal adds grease guns and related products to complement Hopkins' fluid management business.

Jan 10th, 2022
Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation
EMPORIA, KS — Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation announced Jan. 6 that it has acquired Charlotte, NC-based Lumax LLC, a leader in grease guns, grease fittings, pumps and fluid management-related products in North America. 

Hopkins Logo@2xThe acquisition strengthens Hopkins’ leadership position in fluid management products, which adds grease guns and related products to complement its fluid management business. In addition to lubrication products, the Lumax product line includes funnels and drains, pumps and accessories, oil measurers and filter wrenches.

“We are pleased to add the Lumax products to our portfolio. This is the fourth acquisition we have made in growing the fluid management product category,” said Bradley T. Kraft, president and chief executive officer of Hopkins. “The addition of Lumax provides us with the broadest line available of fluid management products for our customers,” added Mr. Kraft.

“We are excited with the reach of Hopkins and their ability to further grow the Lumax product line” said Harry Amin, president and chief executive officer of Lumax. “Hopkins’ incredible focus on innovation, combined with their outstanding reputation in the industry and the fit with the FloTool line of products makes them the perfect partner for our line!” 

Hopkins will transfer the distribution of the Lumax line to its primary Distribution Center in Edgerton, KS, where it currently distributes its towing, cleaning, fluid management, vehicle accessory and other product lines.

Recent acquisitions by Hopkins include the Roadsport line of splash guards, Loxcreen automotive products, Tiger Accessory Group, a leader in trailer and auxiliary lighting and cleaning products; Acme Chamois, the leader in automotive chamois, Air Power America, the leader of oil extraction technology for automotive and marine engines, Bell Automotive Products, interior and vehicle accessories; Mallory, the market leader in Canada for snow tools and in North America for gas station squeegees; the fluid management drain pans and ramps of F3 Brands; Mr. Funnel, a simple but effective line of portable fuel filters that remove water, dirt and debris from all types of fuels; and TowDaddy line of towed vehicle wire harness kits.

Headquartered in Emporia, KS, Hopkins is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of quality, innovative specialized towing products and functional accessories for the automotive and recreational vehicle aftermarkets. Hopkins markets its products under a number of well-recognized brand names, including: Flo-Tool and Lumax Fluid Management Products; Hopkins Towing Solutions Trailer Wiring, Lighting & Brake Control Products; Detailer’s Choice, AutoSpa, Tanner’s Select and Pacific Coast Vehicle Cleaning Products; Mallory squeegees; Bell, Victor, Monkey Grip, RoadSport and Go Gear Vehicle Accessories; Sub-Zero and Mallory Snow & Ice Tools; BrakeBuddy RV tow brakes; Blazer auxiliary lighting; nVISION Vehicle Safety Products; and Arm & Hammer Automotive Air Fresheners. Founded in 1953, the company has been guided by the philosophy that its products will deliver meaningful innovation, performance and value to the consumer. Hopkins has North American manufacturing and distribution in the US, (i.e., Kansas and Oklahoma); in Canada in Blenheim, Ontario and in Mexico in Juarez, Chihuahua. ONCAP invested in Hopkins in June 2011.

Lumax was founded in 1999 by the Amin family and has grown to become an innovative leader in grease guns, grease fittings, pumps and fluid management accessories.

