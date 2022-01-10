Power Equipment Company Acquires Golden Equipment in New Mexico

The deal expands the southwest US presence for PEC — a heavy equipment and related parts distributor based in Denver.

Jan 10th, 2022
Power Equipment Company
Golden Equipment

DENVER, CO — Power Equipment Company announced Jan. 7 that it has acquired Golden Equipment Company, a full-service heavy equipment dealership with locations in Albuquerque, NM, Farmington, NM and Durango, CO. The acquisition bolsters Power Equipment Company's presence in New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado with additional equipment and support solutions in the rolling stock, compact, aggregate, crane and paving & compaction segments of the construction market.

Power Equipment Company has been on a steady and strategic growth trajectory and this partnership provides continuity, additional resources, and new services to customers across the region. With adjacent territories and synergies among key product lines such as Volvo Construction Equipment and others, the experienced Power Equipment Company team will be growing existing relationships and developing new ones. Customers in Colorado and New Mexico will have access to shared resources which includes an expansive equipment fleet, robust parts inventory, and exceptional service offerings to better support their businesses.

Established in 1985, Golden Equipment represents leading brands including, Volvo Construction Equipment, Cedarapids, Gomaco, Blaw-Knox, Etnyre and more. The company has cemented itself over the years as a trusted and reliable partner to contractors in the communities they serve.

Power Equipment Company and Golden Equipment employees will be merged into Golden's Albuquerque and Farmington locations respectively. Additionally, Golden Equipment's branch in Durango, CO, gives Power Equipment Company a newfound presence in this market. Power Equipment Company also has full-service facilities in Denver, CO (headquarters), Colorado Springs, CO, Grand Junction, CO, Greeley, CO, Casper, WY and Kansas City, MO.

"Golden Equipment has a great tradition of providing its customers with the highest quality equipment and services for more than 35 years and we're thrilled to be growing our business and joining forces with such an outstanding team," said Will Ricketts, President of Power Equipment Company. "Together, we will deliver on our core values as dedicated, capable, team players. These values have been instrumental in building Power Equipment Company since 1936 and will resonate through this partnership."

President and Founder of Golden Equipment Company, Bill Golden, added, "We are very excited to become part of the Power Equipment Company family. This is a perfect fit for our loyal employees and customers throughout New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. A win-win for all parties."

Dec 4th, 2021
