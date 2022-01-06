Harbour Group's Stainless Hose Fittings Acquires OmegaOne

Ohio-based OmegaOne is a supplier of metal hose braid bands and stainless-steel fittings and adapters, serving hose distributors and manufacturers.

Jan 6th, 2022
Harbour Group
Shf Awef

ST. LOUIS — SHF, Inc., a Harbour Group company, has acquired AMFM, Inc., which does business as OmegaOne. The news was announced Jan. 5 by Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OmegaOne, based in Willoughby, OH, is a manufacturer of metal hose braid bands and stainless-steel fittings and adapters serving hose distributors and manufacturers. The company was founded in 1987 and has continually expanded its manufacturing capabilities, product offerings and quality programs. 

Morgan McIntosh, who will remain as OmegaOne's President, commented, "Selecting the right partner for our next phase of growth was absolutely critical to me and I'm confident we found the right match with SHF and Harbour Group. In addition to strong product fit and SHF's Texas location, which enables us to better serve the South, the cultural fit between the organizations is excellent. Utilizing Harbour Group's operational improvement resources will ensure a seamless integration and most importantly will provide more opportunities for our employees, as well as a better experience for our customers and suppliers."

Fox commented, "OmegaOne is an outstanding addition to SHF. Morgan has built a great team and implemented impressive operational programs that will benefit the entire SHF organization.  Similar to SHF, the OmegaOne brand is recognized for high quality and excellent customer service. We are confident that the combination of these two strong teams and a deep inventory of both domestic and import fittings will cement SHF and OmegaOne's positions as trusted suppliers to hose and industrial distributors across North America."

"We are excited about the combination of OmegaOne and SHF," said Michael Chapman, founder and President of SHF. "OmegaOne has long been recognized as an industry leader for metal braid bands, which are very complementary to our product offering. OmegaOne's domestic manufacturing capabilities in their two ISO-certified facilities in Ohio enables us to hold inventory closer to many of our customers and offer a wider variety of products and production capabilities."

Slide002

SHF is a manufacturer of stainless-steel adapters, fluid power fittings, instrumentation fittings, and valves. As a supplier to a variety of end markets, including marine, industrial, chemical, and oil and gas, SHF stocks high-quality, hard-to-find parts in metric and imperial sizes. SHF is actively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout the fluid power and flow control industries.  The business is based in Pasadena, Texas.

Harbour Group 609896 I0Harbour Group is a privately-owned, operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including control solutions, remote monitoring solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, stainless-steel fittings and auxiliary plastic processing equipment.  Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 218 companies in 47 different industries.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
10 Popular Financial KPIs
Sponsored
10 Popular Financial KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 financial KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Financial KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 13th, 2021
Wlt527 Email En
Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Safety & PPE Supplier Allegro Industries
It expands Walter's safety and PPE product offering to industrial users, complementing its high-end metalworking products.
Jan 4th, 2022
Producto
PE Firm Acquires 3 Companies to Form Precision Tooling & Components Supplier, The Producto Group
Culper Capital Partners bought Ring Precision, New Vision Industries and Dieco and has combined them into the new contract manufacturer.
Jan 4th, 2022
Nsk Double Row Cylindrical Roller Bearing Rs5010
NSK Americas Boosts Service Offering, Acquires Alliance Bearing Repair in Ohio
Alliance serves major industrial customers in the metals, pulp and paper, power generation and quarrying/mining industries.
Jan 4th, 2022
Zdfg
SBP's Singer Equities Acquires OB&E Rubber in Indiana
It expands Singer’s footprint and potential in the Us Midwest, and compliments its conveyor service in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Jan 4th, 2022
1a
Belt Power Expands in Midwest, Acquires Accurate Industrial Products
Belt Power gains a lightweight belting products distributor and service provider with locations near St. Louis, MO and Columbus, OH.
Jan 4th, 2022
Motion & Kaman
Motion Completes $1.3B Acquisition of Kaman Distribution
It adds about 220 locations and 2,000 employees to Motion's footprint and significantly expands its core industrial products and services offerings.
Jan 4th, 2022
Asfdasdf
ID's 2021 M&A Recap: Breakneck December Closes Major Rebound Year
See the eye-popping numbers from a record-setting December, as well as the total number of deals announced compared to 2020.
Jan 4th, 2022
Rela Dyne Logo Pr Image 1
RelaDyne Sold to Different PE Firm
American Industrial Partners bought the supplier of lubricants and less-than-truckload fuel, diesel exhaust fluid, chemicals from Audax Private Equity.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
PE Firm Closes on Acquisition of Pelican Products
Platinum Equity bought the maker of protective cases and rugged gear from fellow PE firm Behrman Capital.
Jan 3rd, 2022
White Cap Asdfa
White Cap Acquires Diamond Tool, Names New CFO
Already the fourth deal for White Cap since its late 2020 spin-off from HD Supply, it gains the company two branch locations and a distribution center.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Acquires Garrett Paper in St. Louis
The foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor made 13 acquisitions during 2021.
Jan 3rd, 2022