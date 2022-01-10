Holland Pump Acquires Pump Service & Supply in New York

Troy, NY-based PSS is a pump rental and related service provider for municipal and construction applications.

Jan 10th, 2022
Holland Pump Company
WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Holland Pump Company, an independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, announced Jan. 7 it has completed the acquisition of Pump Service & Supply of Troy – PSS, based in Troy, NY. This marks the third acquisition since partnering with XPV Water Partners and adds to Holland Pump's extensive pump fleet and complete dewatering services offering. PSS increases Holland Pump's capabilities to service municipal and commercial projects across the Northeast.

PSS was established in 1990 and is a pump rental and related services provider for municipal and construction applications. PSS reliably serves customers primarily throughout the Northeast with innovative solutions and equipment to solve some of the most complex site conditions and dewatering challenges. The addition of PSS complements Holland Pump's capabilities and enhances its municipal service offering. The acquisition also adds an additional service location in the Northeast market.

"The acquisition of PSS is aligned with our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class customer service experience through our pump fleet, field and engineering support, while increasing our geographic reach," said Tom Vossman, Holland Pump Company Chief Executive Officer.

Sid Sharpe and Tom Iwanowicz, Presidents of PSS said, "We are excited to join the Holland Pump family. This transaction enables us to grow our offering, while continuing to deliver best-in-class pump rentals and services to help our customers maximize productivity and efficiency."

For over 40 years, Holland Pump has been a leader in the manufacture, sale, distribution, rental and service of specialty pumps and dewatering solutions. With a relentless focus on customer service and enabling its customers to complete their projects faster and with less hassle, Holland Pump has gained a reputation for its expertise in the United States. From their headquarters in West Palm Beach, Holland Pump operates 10 branch operations across Florida, Louisiana, New York and South Carolina.

XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world's top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge and its water-centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a better planet for everyone.

Dec 13th, 2021
