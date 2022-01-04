SBP's Singer Equities Acquires OB&E Rubber in Indiana

It expands Singer’s footprint and potential in the Us Midwest, and compliments its conveyor service in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Jan 4th, 2022
SBP Holdings
DALLAS, TX — Singer Equities, Inc. has acquired OB&E Rubber Company, headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN. OB&E Rubber provides heavy duty conveyor belt, accessories and field services including installation and conveyor maintenance out of their Indiana location. OB&E serves multiple markets including power generation, aggregate, recycling and resell.

The business, founded in 1952 and in its third generation of ownership, will continue operating under the OB&E Rubber name.  Owners Nathan and Joe Endris will continue in their key management roles.

“OB&E expands Singer’s footprint and potential in the Midwest, which complements the company’s conveyor service in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast”, said owner Nathan Endris. Joe Endris added, “We believe partnering with Singer Equities is the best decision for our company, employees and culture.” 

Craig Osborne, SBP Holdings CEO stated, “OB&E’s customer-centric focus will help strengthen our ability to service new and existing customers in the Midwest region.”  Sam Petillo, President of Singer Equities, added “We are excited to add OB&E’s decades of knowledge, product expertise and conveyor installation experience to the Singer family.”  

Singer Equities, along with Bishop Lifting Products and Dakota Fluid Power, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SBP Holdings, headquartered in Dallas, TX. With this addition, SBP Holdings will increase its North American footprint to 95 locations with over 1,300 employees. SBP Holdings provides mission-critical components, inspection and testing services, repairs and specialized rental activities throughout North America. More information can be provided by viewing www.sbpholdings.com, www.singerequities.com, www.lifting.com, www.dakotafluidpower.com 

SBP Holdings was No. 24 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List on account of its $453 million in 2020 sales.

