Buckeye Industrial Supply Acquires Fellow Ohio Distributor Ray Industrial Products

Buckeye gains a single-location MRO products distributor founded in 1987.

Sep 15th, 2021
Buckeye Industrial Supply
COLUMBUS, OH — Buckeye Industrial Supply Co. (BIS), a Columbus-based industrial products distributor with a branch location in Cincinnati, has acquired Ray Industrial Products, Inc. (RIPI), a distributor based in Van Wert, OH. 

Ray Industrial Products is a distributor of industrial products, including equipment, cutting tools, tooling systems and a full complement of MRO supplies. They are known for their high service levels and ability to quickly specify the right tool for the job. The company was founded in 1987 by Dorman Ray and is based in Van Wert, OH. 

“This acquisition expands our ability to serve customers throughout Ohio and Indiana,” said Rick Meizlish, president of BIS, which carries nearly 200 brands in more than a dozen product categories. “RIPI is a perfect addition to our business, and a credit to Dorman Ray, who built the  company from the ground up and, after a short transition, is moving on to a well-deserved  retirement.” 

BIS will retain the RIPI name at the Van Wert location and Gary Rager will continue to serve as the branch customer service manager. 

“RIPI’s customers should take comfort in knowing that we are committed to building upon the tradition of excellence that Dorman Ray and his outstanding team established and to providing the products and services that they have come to expect from a premier supplier,” Meizlish added. 

Buckeye Industrial Supply Company is a supplier of industrial products and offers supply chain solutions that help customers maximize productivity,  improve efficiency, and add value to their operations. The company is a third-generation family-owned business that was established 75 years ago.  BIS is headquartered in Columbus, OH, and has a branch location in Cincinnati. BIS’s two sister companies are Tru-Edge and MetalCut. Tru-Edge is a provider of made-to-print carbide tooling and of services that include regrinding, reconditioning and coating. MetalCut restores indexable tooling to like-new condition. Those companies are based in St. Henry, OH, and Centerville, OH, near Dayton, respectively. 

Buckeye is a member of Affiliated Distributors.

