Consolidated Machine & Tool Acquires Fellow Precision Machining Supplier

CM&T has purchased New Jersey-based Delva Tool and Machine Corp., growing its presence in the US northeast.

Oct 19th, 2020
The DAK Group and White Wolf Capital
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ — The DAK Group, an investment bank specializing in middle market mergers and acquisitions worldwide, has announced the sale of its client Delva Tool and Machine Corporation to Consolidated Machine & Tool Holdings, LLC, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital.

The DAK Group served as the exclusive investment banker and financial advisor to Delva Tool initiating and managing the process.

Consolidated Machine Tool Holdings, started by White Wolf Capital, LLC in early 2017, is a platform holding company comprised of manufacturers specializing in precision machining, fabrication, assembly and design of highly engineered components. CMTH locations are AS9100, ISO:9001, and ITAR certified. CMTH has a seasoned management team with experience serving various blue-chip customers across multiple industries.

Delva Tool and Machine Corporation is a provider of precision machining services to the aerospace & defense, medical device, energy and industrial markets located in the Northeast. The company’s 55+ year reputation for quality, price, and reliability has earned them preferred vendor status with blue-chip customers and positioned them as a trusted a strategic and supply chain partner. FLARE provides a wide variety of machining services, including CAD/CAM, CNC prototyping, high volume production machining, cellular machining, electro-mechanical assembly, induction soldering, metrology, and kitting services.

Ffb93d B80a367d2de24a3ca16bb6fd6838d56e Mv2“Delva Tool is an innovative company, and true industry pioneer. We are proud to have worked with them on this next step of their journey, particularly during this challenging period in our country," said Steve Raymond, managing director at The DAK Group. "Delva Tool’s owner has gained a strategic partner to help accelerate their industry leadership position while ensuring the legacy of the company and its employees."

This transaction capitalizes on Delva Tool’s position as an innovator of precision machining services for world-class customers in the aerospace & defense, energy, medical device and industrial markets for over 55 years. Known for its remarkable turnaround and delivery times, Delva’s capabilities and domain expertise will enhance CMTH’s position in the aerospace & defense industry while also diversifying its customer base.

The DAK Group ran a competitive divestiture process and despite the global pandemic, garnered numerous offers. Consolidated Machine Tool Holdings (CMTH) was identified as the ideal acquirer, providing a similar culture and vision for growth.

"We are excited to be part of such a robust organization, where our clients and employees will enjoy additional benefits and continue to grow and succeed" stated Steve Voellinger, CEO, Delva Tool.



