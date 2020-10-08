Endries International Inks 3rd Bolt-On of 2020: K&L Sales

After making two West Coast acquisitions earlier this year, Endries has added one in its home state of Wisconsin.

Oct 8th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Endries Internationalasdf

Fastener products distributor Endries International — No. 32 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — announced its third deal of the year at the start of Octobdr.

The Brillion, WI-based company has acquired Hartland, WI-based K&L Sales, which is a fellow fastener solutions provider. Founded in 1985 in Waukesha, WI by brothers Dave and Tom Knebes, K&L has evolved from a riveting products and installation tools distributor to a distributor of a full-line of fastener products, VMI solutions and installation tool repair services.

Online Slide1K&L Sales

"Endries is thrilled to welcome K&L into our family. Dave and Tom have built an organization that possesses a tremendous amount of industry knowledge and experience that is centered on customer service," said Endries International president Steve Endries said. "We look forward to collaborating with our new team members to improve our overall market offerings."

On June 2, Endries announced the acquisition of Auburn, WI-based All-West Components & Fasteners Inc. And on Jan. 8 of this year, Endries announced it had acquired Morgan Hill, CA-based Fastener Service Corporation.

Endries International Primary Logo Modified 462x122As a distributor of fasteners and Class-C parts serving industrial OEMs worldwide, Endries had 2019 total sales of $351 million. The company operates primarily through a VMI model, managing C-part categories for customers across diverse industrial end markets. As described by the company, "Endries partners with OEM customers through robust replenishment systems that provide products and support services which are critical to maintaining the manufacturing process."

Endries was purchased from Ferguson Enterprises in May 2017 by Nautic Partners and made two acquisitions in 2018 — Branam Fastening Systems Inc. and Legacy Fastener & Supply — before Endries was sold to investment adviser MSD Partners in December 2018. In February 2019, Endries acquired Lynchburg, VA-based Industrial Products Company and opened a 100,000-square-foot distribution operation in Elgin, IL later that year.

Endries has eight US and international distribution centers, stocking more than 500,000 SKUs overall.

