Winsupply Boosts New England Capabilities, Acquires Avon Supply

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., No. 6 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List, has completed the purchase of substantially all the assets of Avon Supply Co., a plumbing and heating wholesale distributor primarily serving the greater Boston market. Details of the purchase were not disclosed.

Avon Supply Co. is located in Wakefield, MA and serves area contractors in Boston and southern New Hampshire with plumbing, boilers and hydronic heating supplies for new construction, remodeling, maintenance and repair.





Avon Supply Co.’s previous owner, Robert Berman, will remain with the company as president and invest in substantial equity in the new entity to share ownership with Winsupply Inc., which has majority ownership.

“Avon Supply Co. has a solid reputation in both the residential and commercial markets with strong customer loyalty,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group. “This acquisition offers Winsupply the opportunity to expand our footprint in the greater Boston region.”

Berman said he represents the second generation of ownership of the 63-year-old company and he decided to sell the assets of Avon Supply Co. during succession planning. “I liked Winsupply’s emphasis on local service, local ownership, and the fact they would incentivize my employees. We’re known for a deep and varied inventory our experienced and responsive sales people, counter service and deliveries. We ally ourselves closely with small-and medium-sized plumbing and heating contractors. We anticipate that the service level and personal attention will continue with the new ownership.”

The company will do business as Winsupply of Wakefield.

Winsupply is a supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. The privately-held company has 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, APCO, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.