Structured Face Mask

Milwaukee Tool (Milwaukee, WI) is introducing the first ever face masks built for the jobsite – the 3-Layer Performance Face Mask and 2-Layer Face Mask.



The face masks are constructed with soft, breathable layers, designed for all-day wear on the jobsite. To prevent odor causing bacteria, the masks feature an anti-microbial treatment and moisture wicking layers help the masks dry quickly and keep cool. For all-day comfort, the masks have adjustable ear loops and a flexible nose bridge to easily fit to the user’s face. All Milwaukee Face Masks meet the CDC recommendations for face coverings and are reusable and machine washable.

For extended wear, the 3-Layer Performance Face Masks are constructed with a structured design, separating the mask from users’ mouths and making it easier to move. The performance face masks are offered in two sizes, S/M and L/Xl, for a better fit.

www.milwaukeetool.com; 800-SAWDUST