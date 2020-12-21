Gazing Into Manufacturing and Distribution's 2021 Crystal Ball

COVID-19 debunked our belief that digital transformation was already the norm. Here's what will be key in the new year.

Dec 21st, 2020
Judd Marcello
I Stock 1279175030
iStock

As the final days of a tumultuous 2020 come to a close, Conexiom's Judd Marcello offers his predictions on key trends that will be paramount in 2021:

Customer Experience Will be the New Competitive Advantage for B2B (not just B2C)

Today, a customer-centric experience is no longer nice-to-have, it’s an expectation in B2C. But when it comes to B2B, most businesses are still light years behind their B2C counterparts. We live in an experience-focused economy, which means as B2B leaders, we can’t force buyers to change their behavior to meet our solution. It just won’t happen. Instead, as we head into the year ahead, we must conform our solutions to give customers what they want when they need it in order to succeed. As expectations evolve, our solutions must be lean and agile so we continue to meet customers where they are and provide the best customer experience. 

AI for Touchless Automation

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are opening up new possibilities for delivery and service in the technology world. Where humans used to need to intervene in a process in order to complete it, AI and ML can be used to remove the human from the equation. That way, the human is free to work on more pressing, strategic objectives versus something a machine can do. Organizations need to focus exclusively on solutions that deliver touchless outcomes, outcomes without human intervention. Because, if an AI/ML solution only delivers an improvement in a process or workflow instead of a touchless outcome, it’s the wrong solution for your business.

True Automation Will Focus on Tangible Outcomes and ROI

Automation is increasingly seen as a business imperative but it’s important to understand that automation technologies are not created equal. In 2021 and beyond, expect to see a push for demonstrable proof of automation. Companies have been duped by software sales people who promise the world but, the implementation takes forever, the usability isn’t great and the cost to achieve any benefit is 3x. This thinking needs to be flipped on its head. True automation isn’t a piece of technology for a customer — it’s about delivering tangible outcomes and ROI.

The “Deliver More with Less” Mentality Will Reshape Business

In 2020, organizations behind the ball on digital transformation experienced just how imperative it is to business operations as staff were forced to work from home (when possible). COVID-19 debunked our belief that digital transformation was already the norm. We learned a valuable lesson as a result: We must create future-MarcelloMarcelloready business operations if we hope to succeed, or even survive. Businesses will look to create efficiencies throughout their operations and processes as work from home and “doing more with less” continues into 2021. Thus, automation will be essential to success next year not only as a business imperative. But, as a way to create better outcomes for customers with less manual labor.


Judd Marcello, is the Executive Vice President & CMO of Conexiom.

More in Supply Chain
Amazon's distribution center in Tracy, Calif.
California Subpoenas Amazon Over Worker Safety in Pandemic
Three Amazon workers’ deaths are at the center of the investigation.
Dec 15th, 2020
Colleen Teevan, System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at Hartford HealthCare, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to healthcare worker Connor Paleski outside of Hartford Hospital on Monday, Dec. 14 in Hartford, CT.
Second COVID Shot Earns Positive Review as US Vaccinations Ramp Up
The first 3 million shots are being strictly rationed to front-line health workers and elder-care patients.
Dec 15th, 2020
I Stock 843874974
NAM: Americans Need to Take COVID-19 Vaccine
Association says fight is far from over.
Dec 14th, 2020
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
US Set for First COVID-19 Shots as Shipments Begin Arriving
Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions.
Dec 14th, 2020
In this Sept. 30, 202, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing Co. reported more cancellations for its 737 Max jet, which this week is scheduled to carry paying passengers for the first time since the planes were grounded 21 months ago after two deadly crashes. The company said Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, that orders for 88 of the planes were canceled in November.
Boeing Suffers More Canceled Orders
Boeing said orders for 88 of its Max jets were canceled in November.
Dec 8th, 2020
This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
The Final Steps in US Review of COVID-19 Vaccine
A look at the process.
Dec 8th, 2020
Promat Image
MHI Cancels In-Person ProMat 2021, Will Hold Digital Event
One of North America's largest bi-annual manufacturing and supply chain events, ProMat DX will be held April 12-16.
Dec 7th, 2020
A Ryanair plane parks at the airport in Weeze, Germany.
Boeing Gets a Boost from Ryanair Order for 75 More Max Jets
The order would be worth more than $9 billion at list prices.
Dec 4th, 2020
Mm 154 Thumb
Major Glove Maker Faces Charges After Worker Outbreak
While the shutdowns also sent Top Glove’s sales targets plummeting, its problems don’t end there.
Dec 4th, 2020
August Phunitiphat Shutterstock com
The Evolution of Warehouse Logistics
The positive impacts these new technologies can have on your distribution processes.
Dec 2nd, 2020
A medical workers works in a COVID-19 set up for rapid new coronavirus testing in Vienna, Austria on Monday, Nov. 30.
Most States Worried About Lack of Vaccine Supplies
A congressional report Monday said 17 states are “greatly” or “completely” concerned about having adequate supplies to administer vaccines.
Nov 30th, 2020
Vaccinetn
Vaccine Shipments May Delay Holiday Deliveries
Holiday orders and vaccine shipments will hit carriers at the same time this December.
Nov 30th, 2020