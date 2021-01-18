Report: CEO of Pumps Distributor/Supplier AGI Industries Has Died

According to a news report from Lafayette, LA radio station KPEL 965, David George, the chief executive officer of API Industries, has died.

KPEL cites two news sources, adding that George died the morning of Jan. 15 in Denver, CO.

Lafayette-based AGI Industries is an industrial fluid handling products distributor, systems packager and specialty pump manufacturer with 11 locations across the southern United States and one in Mexico.

George was the son of company co-founder Al George. He eventually ran the business with his brother before buying it out himself. According to KPEL, George ultimately moved from Lafayette to Denver to be closer with his family.



