Sears Sells DieHard Brand to Advance Auto for $200 Million

Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores.

Joseph Pisani
Dec 23rd, 2019
DieHard

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears has sold the DieHard car battery brand as the struggling retailer continues to shed assets to raise cash.

The company, created by Sears in 1967, was acquired by Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, the companies said Monday.

Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores. And it will still be able to create products for the brand as long as they are not auto-related, like the DieHard boots it currently sells.

Advance Auto Parts said it will sell DieHard auto batteries in its more than 4,800 stores and plans to expand it into batteries for other types of vehicles.

DieHard was one of the many brands launched by Sears during its more than 130 years in business. But as the company fell on hard times, it's been shedding some of its famous names to raise cash. In 2017, Sears sold its 90-year-old Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Sears, which had 4,000 stores at its peak, sought bankruptcy protection last year and is now owned by Transform Holdco. By early next year, it will operate fewer than 200 stores.

More in Home
In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo a Matson container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, CA.
Economic Growth Shows Resilience
The US economy is finishing the year in strong shape, thanks to a resilient consumer, a healthy job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Dec 23rd, 2019
This Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2004 file photo shows a selection of holiday season catalogs in Portland, Maine. Catalogs, those glossy paper-and-ink offerings of outdoor apparel, kitchenware and fruit baskets, are not yet headed for the recycling bin of history.
Are Paper Catalogs on the Rebound?
Data suggests younger shoppers find it's sometimes easier, more satisfying and even nostalgic, flipping pages rather than clicking links.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Hisco We
Hisco Earns Insite E-Commerce Award
Hisco was presented with Insite's Outstanding Customer Results award for search engine excellence.
Dec 20th, 2019
Vesti Mfg
Vestil Mfg. Receives Fastenal Supplier Award
It's the sixth time in nine years that Vestil has earned the award.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks are positioned to haul shipping containers at a terminal where containers are stacked five-high on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q3
Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a stronger 3.2 percent pace.
Dec 20th, 2019
Msc Industrialere
MSC Industrial CFO to Resign
Rustom Jilla's resignation is effective Jan. 17, and he'll become CFO of food ingredients manufacturer IFF three days later.
Dec 19th, 2019
Ad Logoa
AD Eyes Merger, New Safety Division
AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.
Dec 19th, 2019
Kimball Midwest Logo
Kimball Midwest Recognized for Training Programs
The MRO products distributor has been named to Training Magazine's list of 125 companies honored for employer-sponsored training and development.
Dec 18th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA: 2018 Workplace Overdoses, Suicides Rise
At-work unintentional overdoses and suicides increased by 12 and 11 percent in 2018, respectively, while fatal falls from height dropped 14 percent.
Dec 18th, 2019
Mke Tool
Milwaukee Tool Investing $100M in WI
Expanding in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, the investment will create a combined 870 new jobs by 2025.
Dec 18th, 2019
Elgi Air Compressor En05 With Air Dryer
ELGi Acquires Michigan Air Solutions
ELGI says the acquisition brings market leadership and provides it a strong presence in the US Midwest.
Dec 17th, 2019
Curbella
Curbell Plastics Makes 4 Sales Promotions
As business managers, the four will now lead Curbell’s Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and Pittsburgh branches.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kamana
Kaman Appoints VP of Investor Relations
James Coogan will become vice president of investor relations & business development, effective Jan. 1.
Dec 17th, 2019