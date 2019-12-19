Tencarva Machinery Now an Authorized Distributor of ARO Fluid Products

GREENSBORO, NC — Fluid power products distributor and service provider Tencarva Machinery Company, No. 39 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — has been named an authorized distributor of Ingersoll Rand - ARO Brand Fluid Products in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

This expands its established distribution territory of Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. As an authorized ARO distributor, Tencarva Machinery Company will sell and service all ARO’s fluid products including diaphragm pumps, piston pumps, filters, regulators, lubrication equipment, pneumatic valves and cylinders. Tencarva stocking facilities will offer ARO inventory and expert authorized pump repair service through its 13 service centers across the Southeastern U.S. region.

Stephen Newsome, vice president for Tencarva Machinery Company stated, "Our first priority is to take care of our customers in every possible way. We have ARO inventory ready to go, and our sales team has been anticipating this kick-off for a while. We have partnered with a great industry leader, and we are excited to begin this partnership."

ARO Fluid Management, a division of Ingersoll Rand, is a manufacturer of precision-engineered fluid handling products that are designed for optimal performance and reliability. For more than 80 years, the company has provided fluid handling equipment for customers in a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, mining and more. ARO is headquartered in Bryan, OH.

Since 1978, Tencarva Machinery has provided process equipment to the industrial and municipal markets in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Tencarva offers more than 140 manufacturer brands and is an authorized service center for many, including ITT Goulds Pumps, SEEPEX, Gorman-Rupp, ARO, and other premier product lines. Tencarva also designs and fabricates process systems — pump packages, electrical control system automation panels — and manufactures the Uniguard Machine Guard product. To learn more about Tencarva, visit Tencarva.com