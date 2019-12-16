Entrepreneurs Upbeat about Hiring, Researchers Find

A 2018 study of about 3,000 people in the US found that nearly 9 in 10 entrepreneurs with young companies expect to employ workers during the next five years.

Joyce M. Rosenberg
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, a job posting is displayed near the entrance outside a restaurant in Orlando, FL.
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, a job posting is displayed near the entrance outside a restaurant in Orlando, FL.
AP Photo/John Raoux, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Although many small businesses struggle to find staffers to fill their open positions, many entrepreneurs with recently launched companies intend to create jobs within a few years.

That's one of the findings of a study by researchers at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The study, based on surveys of approximately 3,000 people in the U.S. during 2018, found that 87% of entrepreneurs with young companies expect to employ workers during the next five years, and 38% expect to have six or more workers. Seventeen percent said they expected to have 20 or more workers in five years.

Those expectations reflect the confidence and optimism of owners of businesses that are in the early stages of growth, the study said. “They trust that they can recruit, hire, and develop employees to help them successfully grow their business," it said.

Entrepreneurs in the study were upbeat even as small businesses in general were struggling to find staffers. Hiring at small companies tracked by payroll processor ADP was erratic during 2018. Owners have struggled as the unemployment rate fell, a sign of a shrinking labor pool, and as they reported they couldn't find workers with the skills they needed. Job creation among small businesses has fallen sharply in 2019, but the Babson survey was completed before the current year began.

The jobs entrepreneurs are contemplating may be most abundant in companies that provide finance, real estate and business services, as well as retail and wholesale businesses. Those industries combined account for more than half the new companies the Babson researchers studied.

The study, which examined a range of aspects of entrepreneurship, also looked at business ownership as a means to earn a living — in other words, how many people start companies because they couldn't find other work. Less than 9% of entrepreneurs surveyed said they started their companies out of the need to earn a living. The study found that 2.3% of entrepreneurs ages 45 to 54 started companies out of necessity — the highest amount of any age group in the survey. Possible reasons for that trend include possible age bias that limits opportunities for older workers and a lack of high-tech skills that also curtails their ability to find a job.

More in Home
Cutting Tool Cnc I Stock
Oct. Cutting Tool Orders up 10% from Sept.
Despite the considerable one-month increase, October's total was still down 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
Dec 17th, 2019
Shimtechwer
Shimtech Acquires Fastener Technology Corp.
FTC is a North Hollywood-based supplier of high-strength specialty fasteners for commercial and military aerospace applications.
Dec 17th, 2019
Jesus Seade, Mexican undersecretary to North America, walks out following a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer&NegativeMediumSpace;&NegativeMediumSpace; in Washington on Monday, Dec. 16.
US, Mexico Quickly Mend Trade Deal Rift
At issue are five labor attaches the United States intends to send to Mexico to oversee the Mexican government’s labor reforms.
Dec 17th, 2019
Its A
I.T.S. Transfers Ownership to President
I.T.S. president Jayme Mancill is now owner of the Anniston, AL-based company, inheriting the company from her father and company founder.
Dec 16th, 2019
Rawson Icd An Eriks Company Eriksbluea
Rawson, Industrial Controls Announce United Brand
Separately, Industrial Controls introduced a new business unit, ICD Building Automation, focused on helping commercial building owners and managers improve day-to-day operations and IoT applications.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ar 181009616daf
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Keller Electrical
The acquisition is OTP's fifth in 2019.
Dec 16th, 2019
0
Episerver Acquires Insite Software
Customer-centric digital experience provider Episerver gains a well-known provider of digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors.
Dec 16th, 2019
Makita Dml811 Beauty Shot
18V LXT Cordless/Corded Work Light
With a 6.0Ah 18V LXT Battery, the work light provides up to 13 hours of illumination on low setting and 3 hours on high setting
Dec 16th, 2019
Metalex Logo Newa
Jason Industries Sells Metalex Business
Metalex is a Chicago-area manufacturer of expanded metal, perforated metal, perforated tubes, spiral tubes, filter mesh, grating and architectural metal.
Dec 16th, 2019
L
JGB Enterprises Relocating St. Louis Branch
JGB is leasing 50,000 square feet of space in a newer business park, dwarfing its nearby location there.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this April 25, 2018 file photo, attendees visit the Ford booth during Auto China 2018 show held in Beijing, China.
China Delays Tariffs in Trade Deal
Sunday’s announcement came after Washington agreed to postpone a planned tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese goods and to cut in half existing penalties.
Dec 16th, 2019
I Stock 1083774904 (1)
Compliance Amid the Rise of OSHA Inspections
You probably won’t know when a compliance and safety officer will come knocking, but you can be prepared.
Dec 16th, 2019
Emerson Professional Tools
Emerson Professional Tools Announces Promotions
Dec 13th, 2019
I Stock 698840068
Industrial Fasteners Market to Hit $105B by 2026
A new market report says that demand from the automotive, construction and manufacturing sectors will drive industrial fasteners to steady growth over the next seven years.
Dec 13th, 2019