Slight Downturn in Metalformers' Optimism

CLEVELAND — Metalforming manufacturers forecast a slight decrease in near-term economic conditions, according to the August 2025 Precision Metalforming Association Business Conditions Report.



Prepared monthly, PMA’s report provides an economic indicator for the next three months of manufacturing, sampling 93 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada.



PMA’s August report shows that 27% of manufacturers surveyed anticipate an increase in general economic activity in the next three months (the same percentage reported in July), 49% predict no change in activity (compared to 54% in July) and 24% expect a decrease in activity (up from 19% in July).

Metalformers also predict a decline in incoming orders in the next three months, with 30% of survey respondents anticipating an increase in orders (down from 36% in July), 47% expecting no change (compared to 46% last month) and 23% forecasting a decrease in orders (up from 18% reported in July).

Current average daily shipping levels remained steady in August, with 47% reporting no change in shipping orders (compared to 50% in July), 25% reporting an increase in shipping levels (compared to 23% last month) and 28% reporting a decrease in levels (compared to 27% in July).

The survey also showed that 8% of respondents had workers on short time or layoff in August (the same percentage reported in July), while 34% are currently expanding their workforce (compared to 36% in July). Lead times increased for the third consecutive month, with 20% of respondents reporting an increase in lead times in August, up from 18% in July.

“PMA’s August Business Conditions Report shows more members anticipating a decrease in economic activity,” said PMA President David Klotz. “This likely reflects concern about the difficulty of planning during a period of ongoing trade negotiations and new tariffs on critical inputs. The 50% tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper, in particular, may create supply challenges since U.S. producers cannot supply enough of these materials to meet demand.”

Full report results are available at pma.org.