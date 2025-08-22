Slight Downturn in Metalformers' Optimism

Shipping levels, meanwhile, remained steady.

Precision Metalforming Association
Aug 22, 2025
I Stock 1198840524
iStock.com/z1b
CLEVELAND — Metalforming manufacturers forecast a slight decrease in near-term economic conditions, according to the August 2025 Precision Metalforming Association Business Conditions Report. 

Prepared monthly, PMA’s report provides an economic indicator for the next three months of manufacturing, sampling 93 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada.

PMA’s August report shows that 27% of manufacturers surveyed anticipate an increase in general economic activity in the next three months (the same percentage reported in July), 49% predict no change in activity (compared to 54% in July) and 24% expect a decrease in activity (up from 19% in July).
 
Metalformers also predict a decline in incoming orders in the next three months, with 30% of survey respondents anticipating an increase in orders (down from 36% in July), 47% expecting no change (compared to 46% last month) and 23% forecasting a decrease in orders (up from 18% reported in July).
 
Current average daily shipping levels remained steady in August, with 47% reporting no change in shipping orders (compared to 50% in July), 25% reporting an increase in shipping levels (compared to 23% last month) and 28% reporting a decrease in levels (compared to 27% in July). 
 
The survey also showed that 8% of respondents had workers on short time or layoff in August (the same percentage reported in July), while 34% are currently expanding their workforce (compared to 36% in July). Lead times increased for the third consecutive month, with 20% of respondents reporting an increase in lead times in August, up from 18% in July.
 
“PMA’s August Business Conditions Report shows more members anticipating a decrease in economic activity,” said PMA President David Klotz. “This likely reflects concern about the difficulty of planning during a period of ongoing trade negotiations and new tariffs on critical inputs. The 50% tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper, in particular, may create supply challenges since U.S. producers cannot supply enough of these materials to meet demand.”
 
Full report results are available at pma.org.
Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
August 22, 2025
I Stock 1877662525
Why the Federal Reserve Has Historically Been Independent of the White House
August 22, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, July 30, 2025, Washington.
Powell to Give Final Jackson Hole Speech Under Watchful Gaze of Wall Street, White House
August 21, 2025
In a Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington.
Most Fed Officials Worry About Inflation Moving Higher
August 21, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1877662525
Economy
Why the Federal Reserve Has Historically Been Independent of the White House
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, July 30, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Powell to Give Final Jackson Hole Speech Under Watchful Gaze of Wall Street, White House
In a Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington.
Economy
Most Fed Officials Worry About Inflation Moving Higher
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
August 22, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, July 30, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Powell to Give Final Jackson Hole Speech Under Watchful Gaze of Wall Street, White House
A gloomier view of the job market could open the door for a rate cut at the Fed's next meeting.
August 21, 2025
In a Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington.
Economy
Most Fed Officials Worry About Inflation Moving Higher
Members also said that most of the effects of tariffs "remained to be seen."
August 21, 2025
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook, right, talks with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, June 25, 2025, in Washington.
Economy
Federal Reserve Official Says She Won't Be 'Bullied' by Trump into Resigning
The Trump administration has previously made similar mortgage fraud claims against Democrats.
August 20, 2025
I Stock 1436008302
Economy
June 2025 U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Total $204.1M
Orders were down 3.9% compared to the same month last year.
August 20, 2025
Flat screen TVs displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Aug. 7, 2025.
Economy
Retail Sales Rise as Shoppers Shrug Off Tariff Pressures
The previous month's retail sales were also revised upward.
August 15, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Washington, July 30, 2025.
Economy
Inflation or Jobs? Fed Officials Divided Over Competing Concerns
Fed officials also disagree on how tariffs will affect inflation going forward.
August 15, 2025
A Ford vehicle is shown on the assembly line at the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Economy
U.S. Producer Prices Surge in July as Tariffs Push Costs Higher
The numbers were much higher than economists had expected.
August 14, 2025
Part of an email to Bureau of Labor Statistics employees from William Wiatrowski, obtained by the Associated Press, photographed on Aug. 12, 2025.
Economy
How Labor Statistics Staff Reacted to Trump Firing Commissioner
Officials at the agency sought to rally morale by focusing on their task at hand.
August 13, 2025
The entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington, May 7, 2020.
Economy
Trump's Nominee to Oversee Jobs, Inflation Data Faces Shower of Criticism
The commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics is typically a mild-mannered technocrat.
August 13, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference, July 30, 2025, Washington.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Held Steady as Mild Tariff Hit Offset by Cheaper Gas, Food
But the Federal Reserve may now be in a difficult spot.
August 12, 2025
President Trump at Lehigh Valley International Airport, Aug. 3, 2025, Allentown, Pa.
Economy
Trump Nominates Conservative Economist to Head Agency that Compiles Jobs, Inflation Data
Trump had accused the previous BLS commissioner, without evidence, of rigging jobs data for political reasons.
August 12, 2025
I Stock 1753712025
Economy
First-Half Metalworking Machinery Orders Up Nearly 14%
New orders were up by almost 8% in June.
August 11, 2025
Michelle Bowman, vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, at an open meeting of the board, Washington, June 25, 2025.
Economy
Top Fed Official Says Dour Jobs Data Would Support 3 Rate Cuts
Cutting rates could help boost the economy — but it could also threaten to push inflation higher.
August 11, 2025
President Trump holds charts as he speaks about the economy in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 7, 2025.
Economy
Trump Defends the U.S. Economy with Charts After Job Reports Showed Warning Signs
Employers have added 597,000 jobs through July, down roughly 44% from the the same period in 2024.
August 8, 2025