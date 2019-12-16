ERIKS-Owned Rawson, Industrial Controls Announce New, United Brand

Separately, Industrial Controls introduced a new business unit, ICD Building Automation, focused on helping commercial building owners and managers improve day-to-day operations and IoT applications.

Dec 16th, 2019
Rawson Icd An Eriks Company Eriksbluea

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America-owned companies Rawson and Industrial Controls announced Monday a new, united brand identity: Rawson/Industrial Controls. The new brand establishes a cohesive look and offering for the industrial products and services that are provided by the company.

“For more than sixty years, Rawson has been a premier distributor of instrumentation, fittings, valves and controls, while Industrial Controls has been a leading supplier of commercial HVAC, process control and industrial automation products for more than forty years,” said David Wilken, vice president of Rawson/Industrial Controls.

Rawson Icd An Eriks Company Eriksblue“Independently, the companies have served the same industries with different products and services. As a united brand, Rawson/Industrial Controls is capable of offering complementary products, engineering services and technical support that will greatly benefit existing and prospective customers. Ultimately, Rawson/Industrial Controls’ goal is to serve our customers to the best of our ability, and the combined brand enables us to do so.”

Rawson/Industrial Controls has partnerships in 31 States across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the U.S.  With a team of in-house engineers, along with instrumentation and valve customization services, Rawson/Industrial Controls is able to design and customize product solutions to help customers solve complex problems. The company specializes in servicing a wide variety of industries, including the oil and gas, chemical, refining, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and power generation industries.

For more information about Rawson/Industrial Controls, visit rawsonlp.com or industrialcontrolsonline.com.

Industrial Controls launches new business unit, ICD Building Automation

Also on Monday, Industrial Controls introduced a new business unit, ICD Building Automation, which is focused on helping commercial building owners and managers improve day-to-day operations and IoT applications.

Icd Building AutomationDavid Wilken, vice president of Rawson/Industrial Controls, said ICD Building Automation offers simple-to-complex automation solutions for customers in specific markets.

“The commercial business segment within our business is unique,” Wilken said. “ICD Building Automation was primarily established to better serve customers who have specialized technology needs, such as contractors, schools, and hospitals—to name a few. The new brand name more aptly describes the products and services available from in the building automation sector for current and prospective customers, while maintaining the continuity and comfort of a name many customers already know.”

As a leading supplier of building automation systems, ICD Building Automation provides complete solutions — including heating, air conditioning, ventilation, combustion, sensors, flow and valves, as well as complementary equipment. ICD Building Automation partners with the industry’s top manufacturers, and is a Honeywell Diamond Distributor, which recognizes the top-performing companies in Honeywell’s Authorized System Distributors (ASD) program. ICD Building Automation is also a Belimo Platinum Distributor and represents other reputable brands such as Johnson Controls.

In addition, ICD Building Automation is supported by a team of experienced application engineers who specialize in preparing and upgrading facilities for the future, and providing customized solutions, technical support, and training.

“Ultimately, ICD Building Automation’s goal is to help customers’ buildings be smarter and work more efficiently,” Wilken said. “Our staff is committed to partnering before, during, and after installation to reduce our customers’ total cost of ownership and create energy efficiencies.”

