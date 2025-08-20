Amazon Business Accounts for Over $35B in Annual Sales, Company Says

Amazon’s now-10-year-old business supply segment generates more than $35 billion in annual sales and serves more than 8 million customers worldwide, the e-commerce giant said Wednesday.



Amazon launched Amazon Business — and shuttered its predecessor, AmazonSupply — in 2015. The segment topped $1 billion in sales in its first year and $25 billion by 2021; in an announcement this week, Amazon officials said that the division drives “over $35 billion in annualized gross sales.”



This week’s announcement also indicated that Amazon Business’ global network of sellers offers 25% more items than at the same time last year — with “significant growth” in industrial supplies, facility maintenance, professional-grade equipment, education resources and other specialty categories.



Amazon added said that its business customers have saved hundreds of millions in shipping and quantity discounts, and that more than 85% of its U.S. business customers have access to direct delivery via pallets. Amazon Business also counts 97 of the Fortune 100 companies among its customers.



"When organizations partner with Amazon Business, they're not just shopping — they're streamlining their supply chain while saving time and money through powerful tools designed specifically for business needs," Shelley Salomon, global vice president for Amazon Business, said in the statement.