WORCESTER, MA — Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, has announced the introduction of its new Norton Vortex Rapid Prep Non-Woven File Belts which offer users an easier way to obtain superior finishes when working with tight, intricate and complex parts. A unique high- performance ceramic blend of grain cuts like a coarser grit size and delivers faster cuts, while producing finishes similar to a finer grit abrasive on a wide range of metals. The proprietary Norton Clean Bond resin system ensures a smear-free, crisp-clean finish, improving productivity and reducing cost.

For versatility, Norton Vortex Rapid Prep Non-Woven File Belts can safely be used in combination with coolants or in dry applications. The new File Belts are available in several sizes including widths of 1/4", 1/2" and 3/4"; with lengths ranging from 12 to 24"; depending on the belt width.

To meet application requirements, BEST tier options are offered in coarse, medium, fine and very fine grits. Applications examples include:

Restaurant/ food service: weld discoloration cleaning and surface blending on all metals

Stainless steel fabrication: scratch-blending and finishing

Aerospace: turbine blade blending and finishing

Automotive: surface prep and paint/coating removal

For more information, visit https://www.nortonabrasives.com/en-us/newsroom/news/new-norton-vortex-rapid-prep-non-woven-file-belts