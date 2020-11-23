Rapid Prep Non-Woven File Belts

The belts offer users an easier way to obtain superior finishes when working with tight, intricate and complex parts.

Nov 23rd, 2020
Saint Gobain
Belts File Non Woven Rapid Prep Ao Xf (1)

WORCESTER, MA — Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, has announced the introduction of its new Norton Vortex Rapid Prep Non-Woven File Belts which offer users an easier way to obtain superior finishes when working with tight, intricate and complex parts. A unique high- performance ceramic blend of grain cuts like a coarser grit size and delivers faster cuts, while producing finishes similar to a finer grit abrasive on a wide range of metals. The proprietary Norton Clean Bond resin system ensures a smear-free, crisp-clean finish, improving productivity and reducing cost. 

For versatility, Norton Vortex Rapid Prep Non-Woven File Belts can safely be used in combination with coolants or in dry applications. The new File Belts are available in several sizes including widths of 1/4", 1/2" and 3/4"; with lengths ranging from 12 to 24"; depending on the belt width. 

To meet application requirements, BEST tier options are offered in coarse, medium, fine and very fine grits. Applications examples include: 

  • Restaurant/ food service: weld discoloration cleaning and surface blending on all metals
  • Stainless steel fabrication: scratch-blending and finishing
  • Aerospace: turbine blade blending and finishing
  • Automotive: surface prep and paint/coating removal

For more information, visit https://www.nortonabrasives.com/en-us/newsroom/news/new-norton-vortex-rapid-prep-non-woven-file-belts

More
Travelers leave the AirTrain at JKF International Airport on Nov. 20 in New York.
Despite Warnings, Millions Stick With Thanksgiving Travel Plans
Many travelers are unwilling to miss out on seeing family and are convinced they can do it safely.
Nov 24th, 2020
Hdsupplytn
5 Minutes With ID: What the Home Depot-HD Supply Deal Really Means
ID editor Mike Hockett dives into what the acquisition means for The Home Depot and the MRO products sector as a whole.
Nov 24th, 2020
Warehouse 44
How Suppliers Use Consigned Inventory to Strengthen Distributor Relationships
Consignment is helping manufacturers navigate complex supply-chain challenges with distributors' help.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York.
Pfizer Seeking Emergency Use of its COVID-19 Vaccine in US
Limited first shots could start as early as next month.
Nov 20th, 2020
I Stock 1211117498
Defining Value in Aftermarket Supplier Selection
Supplier selection is far more than just parts. Here, bearings maker NSK dives into the factors to consider.
Nov 20th, 2020
Gsa
Manufacturers Call on GSA to Sign Letter of Ascertainment
NAM leaders ask Trump administration to work cooperatively with President-elect Biden and his team.
Nov 19th, 2020
Barrytn
5 Minutes With ID: Systemax CEO Barry Litwin
In the first episode of ID's new video series, we chat with Systemax's CEO about what drove Global Industrial's big Q3 results.
Nov 18th, 2020
Norton Online Safety Nr
Saint Gobain Launches Safety Resource Microsite
The site provides plenty of educational content in the form of data sheets, identification guides and a spotlight on the company's Product Safety Department.
Nov 16th, 2020
Home Depot Hd Supply
Reuniting: Home Depot Buying HD Supply in $8B Deal
The retailer originally divested HD Supply in 2007.
Nov 16th, 2020
A pedestrian walks across the Millennium Bridge in London, May 11, 2020.
To Help Economy, Bank Proposes Tax on Working from Home
A report says white collar workers able to work from home should be taxed to help those who cannot.
Nov 13th, 2020
Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport.
Future of Business Travel Unclear
A trend moving away from business travel could spell big trouble for hotels, airlines, and convention centers.
Nov 12th, 2020
1
Grainger Adds Image Search to Mobile App
Just snap a photo and the app provides options for matching products in Grainger's inventory.
Nov 12th, 2020