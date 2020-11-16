Saint Gobain Launches Safety Resource Microsite

The site provides plenty of educational content in the form of data sheets, identification guides and a spotlight on the company's Product Safety Department.

Nov 16th, 2020
Saint Gobain
Norton Online Safety Nr

WORCESTER, MA Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, has announced a new Safety Resource Microsite offering a wide range of resources to help ensure the safe design, application, and use of Norton abrasives products. Beginning in 1885 with the research, advocacy, and leadership of the founders of Norton Company, the company’s commitment to safety has continued through the work of its Product Safety Department. Norton ǀ Saint-Gobain Abrasives has over 100 years of service to various safety programs such as ANSI, UAMA and others.

Educational content on the new Online Safety Resource includes Safety Data Sheets which are accessed by entering the UPC code found on Norton products. Safety Guides for Norton’s most popular products such as Grinding Wheels, Portable Wheels and Coated/ Non-Woven Abrasives are offered. Ten informative Safety Videos cover a range of applications including using form belts, precision grinding and dressing, guard conversions on right angle grinders, wheel mounting, abrasives use on railroads and in foundries, and grinding wheel safety presented in English, Spanish and French.

A spotlight on the Product Safety Department is provided to get to know the team at Norton ǀ Saint-Gobain Abrasives whose mission is to design, manufacture and provide safe products.

A Safety Icon Library shows how to identify different types of safety icons including hazard alert, prohibition, mandatory action and proper machine use. Visitors can browse the latest articles to gain insight from Norton experts on abrasives safety and more. And the latest Norton Safety Poster is also available to order in English, Spanish and French.

Visit the Norton Online Safety Resource at https://www.nortonabrasives.com/en-us/norton-product-safety

Saint-Gobain Abrasives offers powerful, precise, user-friendly solutions, which enable customers to cut, shape and finish all materials in the most complex and challenging applications. By working closely with end-users and grinding expert partners, Saint-Gobain Abrasives designs and provides customized solutions to secure the best option for performance, cost and safety. Leveraging its global manufacturing presence, Saint-Gobain Abrasives serves its customers locally through its structured sales operations in over 27 countries, employing over 10,000 people.

