Explosion-Proof Area Light

Air Systems' new Air-Light EX Explosion-Proof DC Powered LED Area Light deploys rapidly without the use of tools.

May 12th, 2020
Al5 K Ex Small (1)a

Air Systems International, Inc. introduces the new Air-Light EX Explosion-Proof DC Powered LED Area Light to its lighting product line. The EX utilizes the Air-Light ready-to-use orange case design with the lights deploying rapidly without the use of tools and folds to fit within the integral case.

Al5 K Ex Small (1)The Air-Light EX comes with two light heads, which can move independently in any direction and provide 2500 lumens per light. Each light is powered by a 12 VDC rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack, with a run time of 3.5+ hours when illuminating both lights on high (5000 lumens) and 14+ hours on low (1250 total lumens). 

The Air-Light EX light heads rise to 70” from the ground and feature dual locking legs which extend 16” to stabilize on uneven terrain. The EX can be used indoors or outdoors, in any weather condition, and in the most demanding hazardous location work environments. 

The Air-Light EX applications include hazardous locations such as chemical plants, storage tank inspections, power generation and maintenance including electric, nuclear, hydro & natural gas, water and wastewater treatment plants, shipyards, oil & gas facilities, refineries, and utility locations. 

Explosion-Proof Certifications - Light and Battery Certified by Intertek: 

  • Class I, Div 1 & 2; Groups C & D 
  • Class II, Div 1 & 2; Groups E, F, & G 
  • CSA Zones 1 & 2; Zones 20, 21, & 22 
  • Approved for wet locations - NEMA Type 6P 

For additional information on Air Systems’ lighting product line, including the new Air-Light EX, visit http://www.airsystems.com/ and click on the Portable Lighting tab. 

