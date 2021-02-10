Extreme Duty Spring Rewind Wheel

COXREELS (Tempe, AZ) is introducing the Extreme Duty XTM Series spring rewind reel. Born from the coalescing fires of the highest strength springs, stainless steel rollers, dual sintered bronze bearings, multiple axle supports and welded box frames, the XTM Extreme Duty Reel combines the ultimate features into the world’s most robust reel solution. As with all Coxreels spring rewind reels, the XTM Series will satisfy your application’s hose management needs and is USA-made with Coxreels Legendary Quality, just in a more impervious package than previously available. Based on the TMP T-Series Medium Pressure product line, the XTM uses the pinnacle of all options available in the Coxreels lineup with some unique features for extra rugged environments. Specifically:

All sizes of the XTM Series feature stainless steel rollers directly integrated into the, built like a tank, all-welded steel box frame.

All sizes of the XTM Series utilize dual permanently lubricated bearings, rigidly fixing the drum assembly to the solid 1” steel axle for consistent stability even in the most vibratory and impacting environments, while still maintaining an external fluid path for easy service.

Special features such as swivel retainers which prevent unwanted vibratory loosening of threaded components and easily accessible ratcheting mechanisms set the XTM series on its own pedestal.

High temperature, steel core arbors transfer the extra powerful heavy duty spring motor torque to the multiple supported axle ensuring reliable rewind in odd positions or dirty situations.

Available in pressure ranges up to 5000 PSI, and dedicated hose solutions such as Suction hose, DEF hose, Gasoline or Fuel hose, the XTM is the solution for your high demand applications where you simply need the best of the best.

