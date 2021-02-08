Today in Manufacturing Podcast: Goodbye Supercharged V8, SpaceX Explosion, Deadly Nitrogen Leak, Aerospace Plant Closing & MIT Professor Scandal

Editor's note: Download the audio version below.

Today in Manufacturing is a new podcast brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net, Industrial Equipment News (IEN), Manufacturing Business Technology, Food Manufacturing, Industrial Maintenance & Plant Operations (IMPO), Design & Development Today and Industrial Distribution.

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in the manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we discuss:

5: Aerospace Plant Closing in Washington; 130 Jobs Lost

4: System in Deadly Leak Was Recently Installed

3: SpaceX's Starship Test Ends with Another Fiery Blast

2. MIT Backs Engineer Charged in China Crackdown

1: Dodge Says Supercharged V8's Days Are Numbered

Honorable mentions:

- Jeff Bezos Stepping Down as Amazon CEO Later This Year

- Harley Offers Equity to Factory Workers

To email the podcast, please send questions to david (at) ien.com with the subject line "Email the Podcast."