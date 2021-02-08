Today in Manufacturing Podcast: Goodbye Supercharged V8, SpaceX Explosion, Deadly Nitrogen Leak, Aerospace Plant Closing & MIT Professor Scandal

In each episode, our editors discuss the five biggest stories in the manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.

Feb 8th, 2021
In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in the manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we discuss: 

5: Aerospace Plant Closing in Washington; 130 Jobs Lost

4: System in Deadly Leak Was Recently Installed

3: SpaceX's Starship Test Ends with Another Fiery Blast 

2. MIT Backs Engineer Charged in China Crackdown

1: Dodge Says Supercharged V8's Days Are Numbered

Honorable mentions: 

Jeff Bezos Stepping Down as Amazon CEO Later This Year

- Harley Offers Equity to Factory Workers

To email the podcast, please send questions to david (at) ien.com with the subject line "Email the Podcast."  

