Werner introduces the Multi-Position Pro Ladder, the company's lightest weight multi-position ladder with a 375lb. load rating per side.
The new five-position ladder addresses professional users’ need for versatility by offering a lightweight product that provides stability and durability for multiple application needs.
The Multi-Position Pro Ladder was designed for versatility to both the professional worker and the home improvement enthusiast. The pro-grade multi-position ladder can be used on job sites for facilities maintenance, roof inspections, painting stairways, drywall, insulation installation and more.
The Multi-Position Pro Ladder is OSHA and ANSI approved and available in 4 sizes: 14 ft, 18 ft, 22 ft and 26 ft.
Additional features include:
- POWERLITE Rails signify this is the lightest weight multi-ladder developed by Werner.
- Telescoping capability that folds to a compact size.
- Shatterproof J-Lock System reduces set-up time and allows for scaffold mode, without the need for a separate accessory.
- Protected Springs and Hinges that increase the durability and longevity of the ladder.
- Impact resistant push knobs for ease of use when altering position.
- Slip resistant feet for safety on a wide variety of surfaces
- Type IAA 375 lb. rating for support in every job site task.
For more information, please visit www.wernerladder.com.