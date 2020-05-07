Werner introduces the Multi-Position Pro Ladder, the company's lightest weight multi-position ladder with a 375lb. load rating per side.

The new five-position ladder addresses professional users’ need for versatility by offering a lightweight product that provides stability and durability for multiple application needs.

The Multi-Position Pro Ladder was designed for versatility to both the professional worker and the home improvement enthusiast. The pro-grade multi-position ladder can be used on job sites for facilities maintenance, roof inspections, painting stairways, drywall, insulation installation and more.

The Multi-Position Pro Ladder is OSHA and ANSI approved and available in 4 sizes: 14 ft, 18 ft, 22 ft and 26 ft.

Additional features include:

POWERLITE Rails signify this is the lightest weight multi-ladder developed by Werner.

Telescoping capability that folds to a compact size.

Shatterproof J-Lock System reduces set-up time and allows for scaffold mode, without the need for a separate accessory.

Protected Springs and Hinges that increase the durability and longevity of the ladder.

Impact resistant push knobs for ease of use when altering position.

Slip resistant feet for safety on a wide variety of surfaces

Type IAA 375 lb. rating for support in every job site task.

For more information, please visit www.wernerladder.com.