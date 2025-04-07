Sonepar Rebrands Midwest Companies

Another subsidiary will join the brand later this year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 7, 2025
Sonepar Ceo Philippe Delpech And Senior Leaders To
Sonepar

Sonepar announced Monday that several of its Midwestern subsidiaries have now officially combined under the Echo Electric name.

The electrical supply giant first announced plans to consolidate five companies under the Echo brand in early February. Springfield Electric, Richards Electric and Holt have completed the transition to Echo, while Pepco will join the brand in June.

Echo now spans across nine states, providing “dedicated facilities and services” under a unified brand, including power panel and control panel builds, data center solutions, and turnkey power substation projects.

“With 1,300 associates and $1.2 billion in revenue, we can invest in and expand our capabilities like never before, truly setting a new standard in our markets,” Echo President Chris Scarbrough, who formerly headed the Springfield Electric subsidiary, said in the announcement. “We’re excited for our customers across the Midwest to get access to these truly standout services.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
April 1, 2025
S Immons Front Bldg
Simmons Pump & Supply Expands to Arizona
April 2, 2025
I Stock 627233026
Metals Distributor Adds Larger Houston Hub
March 31, 2025
Core & Main's North Cincinnati branch, Fairfield, Ohio.
Core & Main to Expand Suburban Cincinnati Branch
March 27, 2025
Related Stories
S Immons Front Bldg
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simmons Pump & Supply Expands to Arizona
I Stock 627233026
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Metals Distributor Adds Larger Houston Hub
Core & Main's North Cincinnati branch, Fairfield, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main to Expand Suburban Cincinnati Branch
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
I Stock 627233026
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Metals Distributor Adds Larger Houston Hub
Officials said the facility would bolster its fabrication capabilities.
March 31, 2025
Core & Main's North Cincinnati branch, Fairfield, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main to Expand Suburban Cincinnati Branch
The relocation would reportedly triple the branch's space.
March 27, 2025
Simpson Strong-Tie's Las Vegas distribution center.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds Las Vegas Hub, Announces Texas ‘Home Office’
The California supplier will add a second headquarters near Dallas later this year.
March 26, 2025
Schneider Electric facility, El Paso, Texas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Spend $700M on U.S. Operations
The company outlined projects at eight facilities in six states.
March 26, 2025
I Stock 1423622700
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kodiak Building Partners Launches New Distributor
Ponderosa Building Supply will serve the Northwest's "thriving" construction market.
March 25, 2025
I Stock 1485999133
Company Expansion & Consolidation
WINA to Add Shuttered MSC Ohio Distribution Center
The Columbus facility will become a "major" company distribution hub.
March 20, 2025
The Schlüsselbauer Exact 2500.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Northwest Pipe Adds Salt Lake City Plant
The facility will help the company meet growing demand.
March 20, 2025
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Martin Supply Adds Kentucky Distribution Hub
The facility will debut with 1,500 SKUs and has "ample room for future expansion."
March 19, 2025
ARG Industrial's Portland, Ore., branch.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ARG Industrial to Expand in Oregon
The Salem branch will be its second in the state and 14th overall.
March 10, 2025
ABB's facility in Senatobia, Miss.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB to Invest $120M to Expand Tennessee, Mississippi Plants
The projects aim to expand the company's capacity for low-voltage electrification products.
March 3, 2025
Border States Upper Midwest Distribution Center
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States to Build its First Regional Distribution Center
The Fargo facility is the first of several planned distribution hubs.
February 27, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 3 11 44 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Field Fastener Expands South and West
The company announced new locations in Arkansas and Arizona.
February 25, 2025
The Nieuwe Maas river, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Eyes on the European Prize
How trends that have driven consolidation in the U.S. market are starting to emerge across Europe.
February 20, 2025
Salt Lake City Headquarters Codale
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric to Add Las Vegas Distribution Hub; Idaho, Utah Branches
The Sonepar subsidiary is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.
February 19, 2025