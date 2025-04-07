Sonepar Rebrands Midwest Companies

Sonepar announced Monday that several of its Midwestern subsidiaries have now officially combined under the Echo Electric name.

The electrical supply giant first announced plans to consolidate five companies under the Echo brand in early February. Springfield Electric, Richards Electric and Holt have completed the transition to Echo, while Pepco will join the brand in June.

Echo now spans across nine states, providing “dedicated facilities and services” under a unified brand, including power panel and control panel builds, data center solutions, and turnkey power substation projects.

“With 1,300 associates and $1.2 billion in revenue, we can invest in and expand our capabilities like never before, truly setting a new standard in our markets,” Echo President Chris Scarbrough, who formerly headed the Springfield Electric subsidiary, said in the announcement. “We’re excited for our customers across the Midwest to get access to these truly standout services.”