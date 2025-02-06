Sonepar to Consolidate Midwest Subsidiaries

Electrical products distribution giant Sonepar will combine five of its Midwestern subsidiaries under a single brand name, the company announced Thursday.

Springfield Electric, Richards Electric, Pepco and Holt will be shifted to the Echo Electric name. The combined operation will become the sixth Sonepar U.S. subsidiary of more than $1 billion in annual sales, and will comprise some 1,300 employees across nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Springfield Electric President Chris Scarborough will lead the new, larger subsidiary.

“The new Echo brand will be representative of a top-notch experience for customers across the Midwest and a long tradition of excellence carried forward by our associates,” Scarborough said in a statement. “We’re building on the legacies of these five companies by bringing them together with one vision, one culture, one strategy and one brand.”

“By connecting the distribution networks and resources, Echo can offer customers expanded inventory, more specialized expertise, and greater service capabilities,” added Sonepar President Rob Taylor.