Ridgid Expands Press Jaw Manufacturing at Ohio Headquarters

Emerson tools brand Ridgid on Wednesday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for recently completed expansion that will bolster press jaw production at its Northeast Ohio headquarters.

Ridgid officials said that the new, 30,000-square-foot workspace features flexible robotic systems, new milling machines and high-capacity part fixtures.

The new machines, in particular, can run all pressing parts — instead of just select components — for increased efficiency. The company said they will cut lead time by 30 days and double the annual production capacity of jaw sets.

“This investment in new equipment and an improved workflow means we can quickly produce a press jaw set made in America that keeps us competitive in the marketplace,” Ridgid Vice President Product Strategy and Development John Ruese said in a statement. “What makes this manufacturing space special is how it brings together the best of both worlds. We've incorporated state-of-the-art machinery, while maintaining our commitment to quality through hands-on assembly and inspection by our skilled team members. This balance ensures we continue delivering the exceptional quality that Ridgid is known for around the world.”

Ridgid marked 25 years as a leader in pressing last year. The company says it markets the only press jaws manufactured in the U.S.